Hamilton Breaks School Record to Open the Season

Posted: Jan 18, 2020

TIFFIN, Ohio -- The Adrian College track and field team opened their season at the Tiffin Dragon Open on Saturday January 18. Both the men's team and women's team had top-5 finishes in multiple events during the open. John Hamilton broke a school record in the triple jump during the open.

MEN'S RESULTS

= Adrian started the day with a fourth place finish in the men's 4000m with a time of 11:20.24. The team also placed fourth in the 4x400m with a time of 3:39.08.

= Derek Plitt placed well in two events as he placed fourth in the 60m dash with a time of 7.18 and finished sixth in the 200m with a time of 23.23. Idris Daranijoh placed 7th in the 200m with a time of 23.24.

= Brendan Jorgensen finished fifth in the 400m with a time of 54.83.

= In the 3000m, Robert Diebold finished third running a 9:10.34 and Michael Spurio finished sixth with a 9:27.88.

= Nicholas Jackson and Daz Lawrence tied for second in the high jump at 2.00m while John Hamilton placed fourth at 1.90m.

= Hamilton completed the day with a first place finish in the triple jump at 13.54m to break the Adrian College record.

WOMEN RESULTS

= Britney Carnagie started the day with a seventh place finish in the 60m hurdle with a 9.91 time.

= With a time of 2:49.92, Sydney Feekings placed fifth in the 800m.

= Abbie Lefevre finished sixth in the long jump at 4.77m.

= Violet Smith finished the day with a fourth place finish in the weight throw at 14.81m.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will travel to Ohio Northern on January 24 for their next competition.

Hamilton Breaks School Record to Open the Season
January 18, 2020 Hamilton Breaks School Record to Open the Season