Hamilton Breaks School Record to Open the Season

TIFFIN, Ohio -- The Adrian College track and field team opened their season at the Tiffin Dragon Open on Saturday January 18. Both the men's team and women's team had top-5 finishes in multiple events during the open. John Hamilton broke a school record in the triple jump during the open.

MEN'S RESULTS

= Adrian started the day with a fourth place finish in the men's 4000m with a time of 11:20.24. The team also placed fourth in the 4x400m with a time of 3:39.08.

= Derek Plitt placed well in two events as he placed fourth in the 60m dash with a time of 7.18 and finished sixth in the 200m with a time of 23.23. Idris Daranijoh placed 7th in the 200m with a time of 23.24.

= Brendan Jorgensen finished fifth in the 400m with a time of 54.83.

= In the 3000m, Robert Diebold finished third running a 9:10.34 and Michael Spurio finished sixth with a 9:27.88.

= Nicholas Jackson and Daz Lawrence tied for second in the high jump at 2.00m while John Hamilton placed fourth at 1.90m.

= Hamilton completed the day with a first place finish in the triple jump at 13.54m to break the Adrian College record.

WOMEN RESULTS

= Britney Carnagie started the day with a seventh place finish in the 60m hurdle with a 9.91 time.

= With a time of 2:49.92, Sydney Feekings placed fifth in the 800m.

= Abbie Lefevre finished sixth in the long jump at 4.77m.

= Violet Smith finished the day with a fourth place finish in the weight throw at 14.81m.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will travel to Ohio Northern on January 24 for their next competition.