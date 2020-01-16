Senior Catcher Gunner Rainey Tabbed to D3baseball.com 2020 Preseason All-America Team

2020 D3baseball.com Preseason All-America Team

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--Adrian College senior catcher Gunner Rainey (Adrian, Mich./Madison High School) has been named honorable mention to the 2020 D3baseball.com Preseason All-America Team, announced late Wednesday.

Rainey, who is the only Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association representative cited by D3baseball.com, is the reigning MIAA Player of the Year after recording personal records in every offensive category last spring including taking the conference's batting title with a .411 average. He also tied for first with 50 runs batted in, was first in hits (76), doubles (20), second in total bases (96), sacrifice flies (5), fourth in runs scored (42), sixth in on-base percentage (.452) and seventh in slugging (.519). He is the Bulldogs' active leader with 191 career hits, which ranks him in seventh place on the AC all-time chart.

Rainey, a converted outfielder who enters his second year as the team's starting catcher, is a two-time first-team all-conference and 2019 first-team all-region performer.

Rainey helped the 2019 Bulldogs appear in the Top-25 of two major polls; finish with a 37-9 overall mark and 24-4 conference ledger for first place in the MIAA; establish or tie school records for regular season wins (AC also had 32 in 2012), overall victories (2012 squad also had 37), fewest losses in a 40-game season and best winning percentage (.804); attain 12th 30-win season in a row; extend their conference record of 11 consecutive conference championships, and make their 13th NCAA Division III Baseball Championship regional berth.

Adrian launches the 2020 season--its 27th under head coach Craig Rainey '89--on Friday through Sunday, Feb. 21-23, for a three-game series at Pfeiffer.

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud