NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3

Posted: Dec 02, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS--The National Collegiate Athletic Association has released the third men's basketball officiating video for the media and fans during the 2019-20 season. View at the following link: 2019-20 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3

As we end the month of November with the Thanksgiving holiday, our third NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle concentrates on hand checking and body bumping the ballhandler.

J.D. Collins, NCAA national coordinator of men's basketball officials, clarifies and provides examples of rules points of emphasis for the 2019-20 men's basketball season.

Adrian College Athletics and the Bulldog men's basketball program hope that these weekly whistle segments help our fans and members of the media gain a better understanding of the rules of the game and points of emphasis of the season.

Week 1 released Nov. 12 (flopping calls): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COmdNgmkuDs

Week 2 released Nov. 19 (shot clock reset): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5XFNmQwN_k&feature=youtu.be

