Kalonji Records Second Double-Double in Road Loss

Game Leaders

Adrian
Pts: Jeremy Kalonji - 25
Reb: Jeremy Kalonji - 10
Ast: 2 Players (#15, #21) - 3
Case Western Reserve
Pts: Antonio Ionadi - 20
Reb: Cole Frilling - 11
Ast: Michael Hollis - 7

Team Stats

Adrian
Case Western Reserve

Field Goals

(21-51)
(27-56)

Field Goal %

41.2%
48.2%

Rebounds

28
34

Assists

7
15

Turnovers

11
12

Pts off Turnovers

9
12

2nd Chance Pts

4
16

Pts in the Paint

26
26

Fastbreak Pts

0
3

Bench Pts

17
21
full stats
Posted: Dec 07, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Adrian College men's basketball team was unable to overpower a tough Case Western Reserve University squad on Saturday afternoon.

THE BASICS

Final Score: CWRU 78, Adrian 63

Location: Cleveland, Ohio (Horsburgh Gym - Case Western Reserve University)

Records: CWRU 5-3, Adrian 3-5

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half was incredibly tight, seeing the lead changed seven times before the Spartans would finally gain control. 

Adrian trailed by a mere four points heading into half time, 31-35. 

The second half was less competitive as CWRU never trailed, claiming the matchup 78-63 at the final buzzer. 

Senior Jeremy Kalonji completed his double-double with 2:38 remaining in the contest, going up for an offensive rebound (10 reb, 25 pts).

TOP DOGS

  • Jeremy Kalonji collected his second double-double of the season, leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 25 points, also leading the rebound count with 10 (8 def., 3 off.). He also had a team-high two blocks and one steal.

  • Trey Helinski and Tyler Gillery were also strong on offense, collecting 14 and 12 points, respectively. Gillery also had three assists and three defensive rebounds. 

UP NEXT

Adrian return to action at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14th, taking on Loras in the opening round of the Trine University Thunder Classic. 

#BulldogProud #GoDawgs #GDTBAB

 

 

