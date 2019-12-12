INDIANAPOLIS--The National Collegiate Athletic Association has released the fifth men's basketball officiating video for the media and fans during the 2019-20 season. View at the following link: 2019-20 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #5

The fifth Weekly Whistle episode focuses on post and perimeter travels--just in time for the Christmas holiday season.

J.D. Collins, NCAA national coordinator of men's basketball officials, clarifies and provides examples of rules points of emphasis for the 2019-20 men's basketball season.



Adrian College Athletics and the Bulldog men's basketball program hope that these weekly whistle segments help our fans and members of the media gain a better understanding of the rules of the game and points of emphasis of the season.

Week 1 released Nov. 12 (flopping calls): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COmdNgmkuDs

Week 2 released Nov. 19 (shot clock reset): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5XFNmQwN_k&feature=youtu.be

Week 3 released Nov. 26 (hand checking/guarding closely the ballhandler): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMhZCUqLmXs&feature=youtu.be

Week 4 released Dec. 5 (step-back traveling plays): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nwYF_-JiLg

