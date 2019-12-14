Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic

ANGOLA, Ind.--Senior Jeremy Kalonji scored a game-high 24 points to lead four Adrian starters in double figures as the Bulldogs built a large first-half lead to cruise to an 82-61 victory Saturday over Loras in the opening round of the Trine University Thunder/St. Andrews Classic.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 82, Loras College 61

Location: MTI Center; Angola, Ind.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 4-5 overall (0-0 MIAA); Loras Duhawks, 7-2 overall (3-0 ARC)

National Rankings: Loras is receiving votes in the D3hoops.com poll with 13 points

TOP 'DAWGS

= Kalonji made eight of 13 field goals, including 3-for-6 from three-point land, to go with five rebounds and two steals.

= Junior Jordan Harris added 20 points on 5-for-10 from the three-point arc, had five rebounds and a game-high four assists.

= Classmate Robert Warrick scored 10 points, dished four assists, blocked two shots and pulled down a game-best nine rebounds from his guard position.

= Sophomore Kaleb Swick chipped in 13 points on 6-for-9 from the floor and recorded six rebounds.

THE OPPOSITION

= Jordan Matthews was the only Duhawk in double digits with 12 points.

= Jordan Boyd added nine points and led the team with six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian shot 50 percent from the field (30-60) while holding Loras to a 38.2 percent clip (21-55).

= The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Duhawks, 37-32, and scored 25 points off 18 LC turnovers.

= In the first half, AC made 17 of 27 field goals--including 9-for-14 for 64.3 percent beyond the arc--to go up 48-33 at the intermission.

= Adrian led the ARC co-leaders Duhawks from horn-to-horn, leading by as many as 33 points late in the second half.

= The Bulldogs attacked the basket to the tune of 34 points in the paint.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Loras competes in the American Rivers Conference, which features nationally-ranked and 2018 NCAA Division III National Champion Nebraska Wesleyan.

= The Duhawks advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last season.

= This was the first meeting between the programs.

= Harris leads the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 24.0 scoring average and Kalonji is third at 21.3 points per game.

UP NEXT

= Adrian will play Hiram at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the Classic.

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud