Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic

Robert Warrick looks for a pass underneath the basket at Siena Heights during the 2019-20 season. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Robert Warrick looks for a pass underneath the basket at Siena Heights during the 2019-20 season. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Game Leaders

Loras
Pts: Matthews,Jordan - 12
Reb: Boyd,Jordan - 6
Ast: Ford,JT - 3
Adrian
Pts: Jeremy Kalonji - 24
Reb: Robert Warrick - 9
Ast: 2 Players (#01, #05) - 4

Team Stats

Loras
Adrian

Field Goals

(21-55)
(30-60)

Field Goal %

38.2%
50.0%

Rebounds

32
37

Assists

10
12

Turnovers

18
16

Pts off Turnovers

17
25

2nd Chance Pts

7
12

Pts in the Paint

26
34

Fastbreak Pts

4
2

Bench Pts

31
7
full stats
Posted: Dec 14, 2019

ANGOLA, Ind.--Senior Jeremy Kalonji scored a game-high 24 points to lead four Adrian starters in double figures as the Bulldogs built a large first-half lead to cruise to an 82-61 victory Saturday over Loras in the opening round of the Trine University Thunder/St. Andrews Classic.

THE BASICS
Final Score: Adrian College 82, Loras College 61

Location: MTI Center; Angola, Ind.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 4-5 overall (0-0 MIAA); Loras Duhawks, 7-2 overall (3-0 ARC)

National Rankings: Loras is receiving votes in the D3hoops.com poll with 13 points

TOP 'DAWGS
= Kalonji made eight of 13 field goals, including 3-for-6 from three-point land, to go with five rebounds and two steals.

= Junior Jordan Harris added 20 points on 5-for-10 from the three-point arc, had five rebounds and a game-high four assists.

= Classmate Robert Warrick scored 10 points, dished four assists, blocked two shots and pulled down a game-best nine rebounds from his guard position.

= Sophomore Kaleb Swick chipped in 13 points on 6-for-9 from the floor and recorded six rebounds.

THE OPPOSITION
= Jordan Matthews was the only Duhawk in double digits with 12 points.

= Jordan Boyd added nine points and led the team with six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian shot 50 percent from the field (30-60) while holding Loras to a 38.2 percent clip (21-55).

= The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Duhawks, 37-32, and scored 25 points off 18 LC turnovers.

= In the first half, AC made 17 of 27 field goals--including 9-for-14 for 64.3 percent beyond the arc--to go up 48-33 at the intermission.

= Adrian led the ARC co-leaders Duhawks from horn-to-horn, leading by as many as 33 points late in the second half.

= The Bulldogs attacked the basket to the tune of 34 points in the paint. 

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Loras competes in the American Rivers Conference, which features nationally-ranked and 2018 NCAA Division III National Champion Nebraska Wesleyan.

= The Duhawks advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last season.

= This was the first meeting between the programs.

= Harris leads the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 24.0 scoring average and Kalonji is third at 21.3 points per game.

UP NEXT
= Adrian will play Hiram at 1 p.m. Sunday to conclude the Classic.  

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud

Jordan Harris Adds to Weekly Awards Trophy Case with D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Nod
December 17, 2019 Jordan Harris Adds to Weekly Awards Trophy Case with D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Nod
Junior Guard Jordan Harris Tabbed MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week
December 16, 2019 Junior Guard Jordan Harris Tabbed MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Men's Basketball Captures St. Andrews Classic at Trine University by Downing Hiram, 94-87
December 15, 2019 Men's Basketball Captures St. Andrews Classic at Trine University by Downing Hiram, 94-87
Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic
December 14, 2019 Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #5
December 12, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #5
Kalonji Records Second Double-Double in Road Loss
December 7, 2019 Kalonji Records Second Double-Double in Road Loss
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3
December 2, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3
Kalonji Posts Double-Double in Close Game
November 30, 2019 Kalonji Posts Double-Double in Close Game
Bulldogs Take Down Home-Town Rivals in Overtime
November 26, 2019 Bulldogs Take Down Home-Town Rivals in Overtime
Foul Trouble Spells Undoing in Bulldog Loss
November 24, 2019 Foul Trouble Spells Undoing in Bulldog Loss
Bulldogs Win Thrilling Comeback Against Mount Union
November 23, 2019 Bulldogs Win Thrilling Comeback Against Mount Union
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #2
November 22, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #2
Bulldogs Collect First Win of 2019-20 Season
November 17, 2019 Bulldogs Collect First Win of 2019-20 Season
Bulldogs Fall in Back and Forth Road Contest with Ravens
November 15, 2019 Bulldogs Fall in Back and Forth Road Contest with Ravens
Harris' Double-Double Not Enough in OT Thriller
November 9, 2019 Harris' Double-Double Not Enough in OT Thriller
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced