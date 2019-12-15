Men's Basketball Captures St. Andrews Classic at Trine University by Downing Hiram, 94-87

Adrian College men's basketball pregame huddle at Siena Heights University. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Game Leaders

Hiram
Pts: Brodgie Gordon - 21
Reb: 2 Players (#15, #33) - 13
Ast: 2 Players (#01, #11) - 4
Adrian
Pts: Jordan Harris - 40
Reb: Robert Warrick - 13
Ast: Robert Warrick - 6

Team Stats

Hiram
Adrian

Field Goals

(30-68)
(31-65)

Field Goal %

44.1%
47.7%

Rebounds

40
39

Assists

16
14

Turnovers

16
11

Pts off Turnovers

17
25

2nd Chance Pts

16
10

Pts in the Paint

34
40

Fastbreak Pts

6
8

Bench Pts

27
13
full stats
Posted: Dec 15, 2019

ANGOLA, Ind.--Junior Jordan Harris scored 22 of his career-high 40 points--the most in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association this season--in the second half to help lead the Adrian College men's basketball team to the St. Andrews Classic title with a 94-87 victory over Hiram on Sunday afternoon on the campus of Trine University. More details to come later...

THE BASICS
Final Score: Adrian College 94, Hiram College 87

Location: MTI Center; Angola, Ind.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 5-5 overall (0-0 MIAA); Hiram Terriers, 4-6 overall (NCAC)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Senior Jeremy Kalonji scored 23 points on 7-for-13 from the field and 7-of-8 at the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

= Harris finished his day by connecting on 13 of 25 field goal attempts, including 6-for-13 from three-point range, and 8-of-11 at the free throw stripe. 

= Classmate Robert Warrick pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and also led all student-athletes with six assists. 

THE OPPOSITION
= Brodgie Gordon came off the Hiram bench to score a team-high 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and he had four assists.

= Tyler McMillion had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, plus he had three assists.

= Jalen Kirksey and Sherman Dean III scored 19 and 15 points apiece. The former had four assists and two steals.

= Antonio McQueen (7 points, 2 blocked shots) also had 13 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian turned a 45-42 halftime deficit around by outscoring the Terriers 52-42 in the second half.

= The Bulldogs were solid shooting the basketball: 47.7 percent (31-65) on field goals, 45.5 on (10-22) on 3-point attempts and 78.6 (22-28) from the charity stripe.

= In comparison, Hiram was 44.1 (30-68), 39.4 (13-33) and 70.0 (14-20), respectively.

= With 2 minutes and 25 seconds remaining in the contest and Hiram holding an 84-83 advantage, McQueen's dunk attempt was blocked by Warrick as Harris drained a trey on Adrian's next possession to put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 86-84. 

= Hiram missed three of its last four shots and had a turnover after that play.

= The Terriers built their largest lead of nine points, 15-6, when Brodgie Gordon, sank a pair of free throws with 16:42 left in the first half.

= Adrian battled back to eventually take its first lead at the 6:32 mark before the half when Harris nailed a 3ball to make the score 32-30.

= The teams matched each other the rest of the way, leading no more than four points, before Hiram led by three at the intermission.

= In the second half, 

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Hiram competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

= Harris becomes the 24th scorer in NCAA Division III this season to reach 40 points in a game. The 40 points are tied for the fourth-most by a Bulldog in school history and the highest since Davonte Harris netted 43--for the second-most--against Alma on Jan. 7, 2017.

=

UP NEXT
= With fall semester final exams completed on Friday, Adrian will be idle through the holiday break and get back to the hardwood on Thursday, Jan. 2, when the Bulldogs host highly-regarded North Park at 3 p.m. in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.   

