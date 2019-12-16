Junior Guard Jordan Harris Tabbed MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week

FREELAND, Mich.--The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has named Adrian College junior guard Jordan Harris as the MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday, the MIAA office announced on Monday. Harris also was honored for this weekly award on February 18 of last season.

The Indianapolis, Ind. (Lighthouse High School), product averaged 30 points in two games on 47.5 percent field goal shooting and 47.8 percent from three-point range while helping Adrian win the St. Andrews Products Classic at Trine University over the weekend.

In an 82-61 win over the Loras Duhawks on Saturday, he was among four Bulldog starters in double-digits with 20 points, had five rebounds and dished four assists against a squad that reached the 2019 Sweet Sixteen and was "receiving votes" in the D3hoops.com national rankings coming in.

On Sunday, he followed that up with a MIAA season-high and career-high 40 points for the fourth-most in AC single-game history in a 94-87 comeback win over Hiram. The Terriers led by nine points at one point, but Harris scored 22 points in the second half alone to key the Bulldogs' rally. He made 13 of 25 field goals for 52.0 percent and drained six-of-13 3-pointers.

On the season, Harris paces the MIAA with a 26.0 scoring average and 28 treys while ranking second with 32 assists.

The Bulldogs will be idle until Thursday, Jan. 2, when they host North Park in a non-conference game scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

