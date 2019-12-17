Jordan Harris Adds to Weekly Awards Trophy Case with D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Nod

Complete D3hoops TOW for Dec. 17 (Week 5)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--Adrian College junior guard Jordan Harris (Indianapolis, Ind./Lighthouse High School) has made his debut on the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Presented by Scoutware, it was announced late Monday night by publisher Pat Coleman.

Harris, who was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week for the second time in his career yesterday morning, averaged 30 points in two games on 47.5 percent field goal shooting (19-40) and 47.8 percent from 3-point range (11-23). He helped Adrian win the St. Andrews Products Classic at Trine University with wins over Loras (82-61) and Hiram (94-87) over the weekend. Against the Duhawks who reached the 2019 Sweet Sixteen and were "receiving votes" in the D3hoops.com national rankings, Harris was among four Bulldog starters in double-digits with 20 points, had five rebounds and dished four assists. He followed that up with a MIAA season- and career-high 40 points for the fourth-most in AC single-game history versus the Terriers, who led by nine points at one point until Harris scored 22 points in the second half alone to key the Bulldogs' rally.

Harris also was honored for the MIAA weekly award on February 18, 2019.

On the season, the physical education major paces the MIAA with a 26.0 scoring average and 28 treys while ranking second with 32 assists.

The Bulldogs will be idle until Thursday, Jan. 2, when they host North Park in a non-conference game scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

