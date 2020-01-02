Kalonji Ties Career High Point Total in Win Over North Park

Kalonji Ties Career High Point Total in Win Over North Park

Game Leaders

North Park
Pts: Marek, Toby - 16
Reb: Szuba, Matt - 8
Ast: Marek, Toby - 5
Adrian
Pts: Jeremy Kalonji - 31
Reb: Jeremy Kalonji - 9
Ast: Kaleb Swick - 6

Team Stats

North Park
Adrian

Field Goals

(24-65)
(30-49)

Field Goal %

36.9%
61.2%

Rebounds

27
38

Assists

12
19

Turnovers

7
13

Pts off Turnovers

13
8

2nd Chance Pts

6
5

Pts in the Paint

28
30

Fastbreak Pts

10
6

Bench Pts

19
19
full stats
Posted: Jan 02, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's basketball team defeated the 5-Time National Champions, North Park University, 89-65 in their first matchup of the decade. This is the first time the two teams have met since 2016, and the Bulldog victory marks their first win against North Park in their three meetings. Jeremy Kalonji collected 31 points to tie his career high. The Bulldogs shot 61.2% from the field, and 61.9% from beyond the arc.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 89, North Park University 65

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Merillat Sport and Fitness Center – Adrian, Mich.)

Records: Adrian 6-5, North Park 2-9

HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after sinking two three-point shots within the first two minutes of the game. North Park got on the board with a couple of layups, but a 7-0 Adrian run, led by Kalonji, brought the Bulldog lead to 13-4 which forced the Vikings to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Adrian kept their foot on the gas and brought their lead to eleven after 3-point baskets from Jordan Harris and Connor Pelham.

North Park started their first half comeback with a 12-5 run which brought the Vikings to within three points of the Bulldogs. Leading 28-25, Trey Helinski and Kalonji knocked down a couple of 3-point shots to pull ahead by nine. Adrian continued their scoring and ended the first half on a 14-7 run and a 42-32 lead.

Adrian used the second half to pull ahead for good as they went up 53-38 with just over five minutes played in the half. 

Kalonji and Kaleb Swick added to the lead with layups on three straight possessions to force another North Park timeout. With under six minutes to play in the game, Kalonji made two more three-pointers to put the team up 79-56, and force North Park to use their final timeout.

TOP DOGS

Kalonji, Harris, and Swick finished the game in double digits for scoring and shot 71.4% as a trio.

Swick added six assists and seven rebounds to his 13 points, while Kalonji added nine rebounds to his 31 points. 

The Bulldogs out rebounded the Vikings as a team 38-27. Out of the 38 rebounds, 35 of them came on the defensive end of the court.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action and start conference play on the road at Alma College on Wednesday, January 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

