Bulldogs Stumped on the Road in Conference Opener

ALMA, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's basketball team opened conference play on the road at Alma College where they were defeated 84-64. The Bulldogs had four scorers in double digits, but only shot 37.7% as a team. Kaleb Swick had a double-double for Adrian with ten points and ten rebounds.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 64, Alma College 84

Location: Alma College (Art Smith Arena)

Records: Adrian 6-6 (0-1 MIAA), Alma 7-5 (1-0 MIAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Alma jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead that was led by Ryan Stevens. After two minutes of no scoring by either team, Jeremy Kalonji broke the drought that put the Bulldogs within one possession. Alma responded with a 15-4 run to force Adrian to take their third timeout of the game.

Later in the half, Jordan Harris nailed a three point shot to put the Bulldogs down 41-21. Kalonji laid the ball in for two with under three minutes to play which was followed by another layup by Harris. Adrian went into the locker room down 44-25 at halftime.

To start the second half, Robert Warrick scored a layup to give the Bulldogs their first points of the half. A couple possessions later, Kalonji knocked down a three ball to put Adrian down 48-30. Harris had a strong second half where he scored 11 of his 19 points. With 3:17 remaining in the game, the Bulldogs trailed by 29. Led by the starting five, Adrian put together a 9-0 run to finish the game.

TOP DAWGS

Kaleb Swick put up his first career double-double.

Jordan Harris scored 19 points to put himself 29 points short of 1,000 for his career.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday, January 11 when they host Kalamazoo College for MIAA conference play. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.