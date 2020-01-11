Harris Reaches 1,000 Career Points Milestone in an 80-65 Win Against Kalamazoo

ADRIAN, Mich. – The Adrian College men's basketball team hosted Kalamazoo for a MIAA conference matchup. The Bulldogs grabbed their first conference win of the season with the help of Jordan Harris' 30-point performance. With 44 seconds left in the game, Harris knocked down a 3-pointer to reach 1,000 points for his career.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 80, Kalamazoo College 65

LOCATION: Adrian, Michigan (Merillat Sport and Fitness Center)

Records: Adrian 7-6 (1-1 MIAA), Kalamazoo 3-10 (0-2 MIAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs trailed early by a score of 7-3 with four minutes played in the first half. Robert Warrick slammed down a dunk to spark a 10-0 run by Adrian to take a 13-7 lead. Kalamazoo came up with a defensive stop to make back-to-back layups to cut the Adrian lead to four. Harris came back down the floor and smacked a three-pointer to go up 32-22.

Leading 40-24 to start the second half, Adrian started the half on a 7-2 run. Harris made another three-point shot which was followed by a Jeremy Kalonji layup to force a Kalamazoo timeout. Following the timeout, the Hornets scored on their first possession, but Harris scored from deep to give the Bulldogs their largest lead of the afternoon at 25.

Kalamazoo went on an 11-0 run to bring themselves back into the game. Adrian led 68-57 with six minutes remaining in the game. Kalonji came up with a steal and passed up to Harris who threw up an alley-oop dunk for Kalonji to go up 17. Coming into today's game, Harris needed 29 points to reach 1,000 for his career, when he smacked a three ball with under a minute remaining to give himself 30 for the game.

TOP DAWGS

Harris and Kalonji combined for 56 points on the afternoon which resulted in 70% of the Bulldog's scoring.

Connor Pelham gathered seven rebounds for Adrian.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday, January 15 when they battle Trine University at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.