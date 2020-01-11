Harris Reaches 1,000 Career Points Milestone in an 80-65 Win Against Kalamazoo

Harris Reaches 1,000 Career Points Milestone in an 80-65 Win Against Kalamazoo

Game Leaders

Kalamazoo
Pts: 2 Players (#01, #05) - 12
Reb: Tanner Blyly - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#01, #42) - 3
Adrian
Pts: Jordan Harris - 30
Reb: 2 Players (#03, #35) - 7
Ast: Jordan Harris - 5

Team Stats

Kalamazoo
Adrian

Field Goals

(20-53)
(31-64)

Field Goal %

37.7%
48.4%

Rebounds

32
39

Assists

14
15

Turnovers

14
14

Pts off Turnovers

11
16

2nd Chance Pts

0
7

Pts in the Paint

28
34

Fastbreak Pts

2
10

Bench Pts

21
16
full stats
Posted: Jan 11, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. – The Adrian College men's basketball team hosted Kalamazoo for a MIAA conference matchup. The Bulldogs grabbed their first conference win of the season with the help of Jordan Harris' 30-point performance. With 44 seconds left in the game, Harris knocked down a 3-pointer to reach 1,000 points for his career.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 80, Kalamazoo College 65

LOCATION: Adrian, Michigan (Merillat Sport and Fitness Center)

Records: Adrian 7-6 (1-1 MIAA), Kalamazoo 3-10 (0-2 MIAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs trailed early by a score of 7-3 with four minutes played in the first half. Robert Warrick slammed down a dunk to spark a 10-0 run by Adrian to take a 13-7 lead. Kalamazoo came up with a defensive stop to make back-to-back layups to cut the Adrian lead to four. Harris came back down the floor and smacked a three-pointer to go up 32-22.

Leading 40-24 to start the second half, Adrian started the half on a 7-2 run. Harris made another three-point shot which was followed by a Jeremy Kalonji layup to force a Kalamazoo timeout. Following the timeout, the Hornets scored on their first possession, but Harris scored from deep to give the Bulldogs their largest lead of the afternoon at 25.

Kalamazoo went on an 11-0 run to bring themselves back into the game. Adrian led 68-57 with six minutes remaining in the game. Kalonji came up with a steal and passed up to Harris who threw up an alley-oop dunk for Kalonji to go up 17. Coming into today's game, Harris needed 29 points to reach 1,000 for his career, when he smacked a three ball with under a minute remaining to give himself 30 for the game.

TOP DAWGS

Harris and Kalonji combined for 56 points on the afternoon which resulted in 70% of the Bulldog's scoring.

Connor Pelham gathered seven rebounds for Adrian.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday, January 15 when they battle Trine University at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Harris Reaches 1,000 Career Points Milestone in an 80-65 Win Against Kalamazoo
January 11, 2020 Harris Reaches 1,000 Career Points Milestone in an 80-65 Win Against Kalamazoo
Bulldogs Stumped on the Road in Conference Opener
January 8, 2020 Bulldogs Stumped on the Road in Conference Opener
Kalonji Ties Career High Point Total in Win Over North Park
January 2, 2020 Kalonji Ties Career High Point Total in Win Over North Park
Jordan Harris Adds to Weekly Awards Trophy Case with D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Nod
December 17, 2019 Jordan Harris Adds to Weekly Awards Trophy Case with D3hoops.com National Team of the Week Nod
Junior Guard Jordan Harris Tabbed MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week
December 16, 2019 Junior Guard Jordan Harris Tabbed MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week
Men's Basketball Captures St. Andrews Classic at Trine University by Downing Hiram, 94-87
December 15, 2019 Men's Basketball Captures St. Andrews Classic at Trine University by Downing Hiram, 94-87
Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic
December 14, 2019 Balanced Scoring Carries Men's Basketball Past Loras to Open TU Thunder Classic
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #5
December 12, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #5
Kalonji Records Second Double-Double in Road Loss
December 7, 2019 Kalonji Records Second Double-Double in Road Loss
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3
December 2, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #3
Kalonji Posts Double-Double in Close Game
November 30, 2019 Kalonji Posts Double-Double in Close Game
Bulldogs Take Down Home-Town Rivals in Overtime
November 26, 2019 Bulldogs Take Down Home-Town Rivals in Overtime
Foul Trouble Spells Undoing in Bulldog Loss
November 24, 2019 Foul Trouble Spells Undoing in Bulldog Loss
Bulldogs Win Thrilling Comeback Against Mount Union
November 23, 2019 Bulldogs Win Thrilling Comeback Against Mount Union
NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #2
November 22, 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Weekly Whistle #2
Bulldogs Collect First Win of 2019-20 Season
November 17, 2019 Bulldogs Collect First Win of 2019-20 Season
Bulldogs Fall in Back and Forth Road Contest with Ravens
November 15, 2019 Bulldogs Fall in Back and Forth Road Contest with Ravens
Harris' Double-Double Not Enough in OT Thriller
November 9, 2019 Harris' Double-Double Not Enough in OT Thriller
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced