Bulldogs' Late Push Not Enough Against Trine

Game Leaders

Trine
Pts: Langston Johnson - 28
Reb: 3 Players (#10, #11, #33) - 6
Ast: Marcus Winters - 7
Adrian
Pts: Jordan Harris - 21
Reb: Jeremy Kalonji - 9
Ast: Jordan Harris - 6

Team Stats

Trine
Adrian

Field Goals

(29-60)
(23-55)

Field Goal %

48.3%
41.8%

Rebounds

31
37

Assists

18
14

Turnovers

9
18

Pts off Turnovers

29
4

2nd Chance Pts

3
5

Pts in the Paint

38
24

Fastbreak Pts

4
4

Bench Pts

22
6
full stats
Posted: Jan 15, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's basketball team fell to Trine University by a score of 75-61. Trine improves to 3-0 in conference while the Bulldogs sit at 1-2. Adrian finished with three scorers in double digits led by Jordan Harris who finished the game with 21 points.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 61, Trine University 75

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Merillat Sport & Fitness Center)

Records: Adrian 7-7 (1-2 MIAA), Trine 9-5 (3-0 MIAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs started the game out on top by grabbing an early 10-2 lead led by Jeremy Kalonji and Robert Warrick. Five missed shots and four turnovers later, Trine fought back and took a 16-12 lead to force an Adrian timeout. Following the timeout, Trine went on a 10-0 run to jump up big in the first half. The Bulldogs responded with three made baskets from beyond the arc to bring the Thunder lead to four. Trine finished the half on a 10-2 run to lead 42-29.

In the second half, Trine scored off a turnover to take their largest lead of the night at 22, and forced Adrian to call a timeout. Adrian came out of the timeout and went on a 13-0 run to bring the game to within nine. Harris had six points during the run and Warrick had five. The Bulldogs kept the game close the rest of the way as Harris knocked down another three-point shot to trail by eight. With time ticking down, Trine took advantage of late free throws and came out on top, 75-61.

TOP DAWGS

Harris led Adrian in scoring with 21 points. Kalonji and Warrick each added 11 points in the contest.

Kalonji led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds to contribute to the team's 37 total rebounds.

Adrian out rebounded Trine 37-31.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs travel to Hope College for another MIAA conference matchup. The game is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at 3:00 PM.

 

 

