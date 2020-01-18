Bulldogs Fall on the Road to Hope

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's basketball team traveled to Hope College where they fell in a MIAA conference matchup, 87-63. Jeremy Kalonji and Trey Helinski led the team in scoring with a combined 30 points. Hope controlled the boards as they out rebounded the Bulldogs 39-21.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian 63, Hope 87

Location: Holland, Mich. (DeVos Fieldhouse)

Records: Adrian 7-8 (1-3 MIAA), Hope 9-6 (2-2 MIAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian struggled to get going and trailed 11-0 early until Kendall Bellamy got the team on the board with a jump shot. Trailing 19-6, the Bulldogs started to get the offense going as Kalonji knocked down a triple and Tyler Gillery made a layup to bring the score to 19-11 and force a Hope timeout. With 5:00 remaining in the first half, Kaleb Swick put the Hope lead at 34-19 after two made free throws. With a minute remaining, Gillery hit a jumper to put the score at 44-28 heading into halftime.

Adrian started the second half on a roll and went on a quick 11-2 run which made Hope call a timeout. The Bulldogs brought the scoring deficit to within seven with just over three minutes played in the half. Four minutes later, Hope was out to another big lead after making a three-point shot to put them up 15. With 5:30 to play in the game Hope extended their lead to 77-49. The Bulldogs didn't give up and went on a 7-2 run late in the game, but it wasn't enough as Hope sealed the victory, 87-63.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will travel to Albion to resume conference action on Wednesday, January 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.