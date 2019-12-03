Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week

Junior Cameron Gray is a multiple winner of the 2019-20 NCHA Defensive Player of the Week in his first season with the Adrian College men's hockey program. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Junior Cameron Gray is a multiple winner of the 2019-20 NCHA Defensive Player of the Week in his first season with the Adrian College men's hockey program. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Posted: Dec 03, 2019

NCHA weekly release

DULUTH, Minn.--Adrian College junior goaltender Cameron Gray (Austin, Texas/Toronto Patriots, OJHL) has earned his second Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men's Defensive Player of the Week award this season, the league office announced on Tuesday.

A transfer from NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University, Gray backstopped Adrian to a pair of identical 4-2 wins on the road over previous NCHA points leader Aurora, compiling a .933 save percentage on 56 saves. He was a big reason the Spartans went 2-for-14 on the power play. The Bulldogs now top the NCHA overall standings by one point over Aurora.

On the season, Gray sports a 2.15 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 363 minutes, 13 seconds between the pipes with a 4-1-1 record.

Adrian, which moved up two spots to No. 6 with a season's best 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III poll, hosts NCHA opponent St. Scholastica at the Arrington Ice Arena on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (3:05 p.m.). The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games to improve to 6-1-1 overall and 5-1 in the NCHA South Division. 

Gray was accorded the first NCHA Men's Defensive Player of the Week of 2019-20 last month.

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies

Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
December 14, 2019 Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
December 7, 2019 No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
December 6, 2019 Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
December 3, 2019 Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
December 1, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
November 16, 2019 No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
November 15, 2019 Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
November 12, 2019 Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
November 9, 2019 Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
November 8, 2019 No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
November 8, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
November 5, 2019 Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
November 2, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
November 1, 2019 Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
October 23, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
October 19, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
October 9, 2019 Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
September 25, 2019 Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
September 19, 2019 Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
September 17, 2019 Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
July 16, 2019 Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach
June 25, 2019 Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach