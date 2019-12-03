Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week

NCHA weekly release

DULUTH, Minn.--Adrian College junior goaltender Cameron Gray (Austin, Texas/Toronto Patriots, OJHL) has earned his second Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Men's Defensive Player of the Week award this season, the league office announced on Tuesday.

A transfer from NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University, Gray backstopped Adrian to a pair of identical 4-2 wins on the road over previous NCHA points leader Aurora, compiling a .933 save percentage on 56 saves. He was a big reason the Spartans went 2-for-14 on the power play. The Bulldogs now top the NCHA overall standings by one point over Aurora.

On the season, Gray sports a 2.15 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 363 minutes, 13 seconds between the pipes with a 4-1-1 record.

Adrian, which moved up two spots to No. 6 with a season's best 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III poll, hosts NCHA opponent St. Scholastica at the Arrington Ice Arena on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (3:05 p.m.). The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games to improve to 6-1-1 overall and 5-1 in the NCHA South Division.

Gray was accorded the first NCHA Men's Defensive Player of the Week of 2019-20 last month.

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies