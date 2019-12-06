Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss

Saline product Joshua Owings looks for traffic in front of the opponent's net. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Saline product Joshua Owings looks for traffic in front of the opponent's net. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Scoring Summary

1st - 10:16 - PP - Alessio Luciani (Adrian)
2nd - 05:44 - Dustin Cordeiro (St. Scholastica)
2nd - 12:21 - Nate Pionk (St. Scholastica)
3rd - 05:43 - Carson Rose (St. Scholastica)
3rd - 19:09 - Zachary Heintz (Adrian)

Game Leaders

St. Scholastica
G: 3 Players (#6, #21, #27) - 1
A: 5 Players (#2, #3, #9, #12, #20) - 1
Sh: Carson Rose - 4
Sv: Zane Steeves - 50
Adrian
G: 2 Players (#10, #16) - 1
A: 3 Players (#9, #43, #57) - 1
Sh: Zachary Heintz - 7
Sv: Cameron Gray - 15

Team Stats

St. Scholastica
Adrian

PowerPlays

0 for 2
1 for 9

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

9 (18)
4 (8)

Shots on Goal

18
52

Face Offs Won

42
38
full stats
Posted: Dec 06, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich.--Despite swarming the St. Scholastica net with 52 shots on goal, Adrian fell on the short end of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting Saints in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association men's contest on Friday evening.

THE BASICS
= Final Score: College of St. Scholastica 3, Adrian College 2

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: St. Scholastica Saints 4-5-1 (3-3-1 NCHA-North), Adrian Bulldogs 6-2-1 (5-2 NCHA-South)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 6 (190 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO.com)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Freshmen Zachary Heintz and Alessio Luciani scored goals for Adrian. Heintz had a game-high seven shots.

= Sophomore Sam Ruffin won 14 of 25 face-offs, followed by Luciani with 10-for-18.   

THE OPPOSITION
= Carson Rose, Dustin Cordeiro and Nate Pionk scored for the Saints.

= Michael Talbot was 16-for-27 on face-offs, while Pionk contributed 12-of-21

= First Star Zane Steeves stopped 50 of 52 shots he faced. 

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Rose scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 14 minutes and 17 seconds left in the game. His seventh goal of the season made the score 3-1 at the time.

= The Bulldogs, who pulled the goalie to get an extra attacker, got to within 3-2 on a goal from Heintz on a feed from sophomore Rex Moe with 51 seconds remaining.

= But Adrian couldn't get the equalizing goal to force overtime as Steeves made two saves when Adrian had an extra skater for almost the final 2 minutes.

= Luciani gave Adrian a 1-0 lead as he scored his fourth goal midway through the first period. Junior Joshua Owings gloved down a CSS clearing attempt at his offensive blueline and poked the puck down to Luciani near the goal.

= The Saints tied the score 1-1 on a goal by Cordeiro 5:44 into the second period. Tyler Hinterser and Karl Wright got the assists on his first tally of the season.

= Then at the 12:21 mark later in the stanza, Isaac Kobienia fed Pionk for the go-ahead tally.

= In the first period, Adrian thought it went up 2-0 as Moe pounced on his rebound attempt and the puck went into the back of the net, but the officials disallowed the goal because of a crease violation.

= The Bulldogs outshot the Saints 19-4 in the first period, 19-8 in the second and 14-6 in the third for a grand total of 52 to 18.

= The teams combined for no goals on 11 power-play opportunities (CSS: 0-3; AC: 0-8). 

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
 = Adrian has a season-high 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III national rankings.

= Tonight marked the third time already this season that the Bulldogs have had 50 or more shots on goal in a game.

= The Bulldogs see their five-game win streak snapped as the Saints have won the last two meetings.

UP NEXT
= These same two teams conclude their two-game NCHA weekend series at 3:05 p.m. Saturday. 

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies

Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
December 14, 2019 Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
December 7, 2019 No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
December 6, 2019 Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
December 3, 2019 Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
December 1, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
November 16, 2019 No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
November 15, 2019 Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
November 12, 2019 Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
November 9, 2019 Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
November 8, 2019 No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
November 8, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
November 5, 2019 Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
November 2, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
November 1, 2019 Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
October 23, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
October 19, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
October 9, 2019 Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
September 25, 2019 Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
September 19, 2019 Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
September 17, 2019 Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
July 16, 2019 Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach
June 25, 2019 Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach