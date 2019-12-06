Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss

ADRIAN, Mich.--Despite swarming the St. Scholastica net with 52 shots on goal, Adrian fell on the short end of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting Saints in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association men's contest on Friday evening.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: College of St. Scholastica 3, Adrian College 2

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: St. Scholastica Saints 4-5-1 (3-3-1 NCHA-North), Adrian Bulldogs 6-2-1 (5-2 NCHA-South)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 6 (190 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO.com)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Freshmen Zachary Heintz and Alessio Luciani scored goals for Adrian. Heintz had a game-high seven shots.

= Sophomore Sam Ruffin won 14 of 25 face-offs, followed by Luciani with 10-for-18.

THE OPPOSITION

= Carson Rose, Dustin Cordeiro and Nate Pionk scored for the Saints.

= Michael Talbot was 16-for-27 on face-offs, while Pionk contributed 12-of-21

= First Star Zane Steeves stopped 50 of 52 shots he faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Rose scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 14 minutes and 17 seconds left in the game. His seventh goal of the season made the score 3-1 at the time.

= The Bulldogs, who pulled the goalie to get an extra attacker, got to within 3-2 on a goal from Heintz on a feed from sophomore Rex Moe with 51 seconds remaining.

= But Adrian couldn't get the equalizing goal to force overtime as Steeves made two saves when Adrian had an extra skater for almost the final 2 minutes.

= Luciani gave Adrian a 1-0 lead as he scored his fourth goal midway through the first period. Junior Joshua Owings gloved down a CSS clearing attempt at his offensive blueline and poked the puck down to Luciani near the goal.

= The Saints tied the score 1-1 on a goal by Cordeiro 5:44 into the second period. Tyler Hinterser and Karl Wright got the assists on his first tally of the season.

= Then at the 12:21 mark later in the stanza, Isaac Kobienia fed Pionk for the go-ahead tally.

= In the first period, Adrian thought it went up 2-0 as Moe pounced on his rebound attempt and the puck went into the back of the net, but the officials disallowed the goal because of a crease violation.

= The Bulldogs outshot the Saints 19-4 in the first period, 19-8 in the second and 14-6 in the third for a grand total of 52 to 18.

= The teams combined for no goals on 11 power-play opportunities (CSS: 0-3; AC: 0-8).

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Adrian has a season-high 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III national rankings.

= Tonight marked the third time already this season that the Bulldogs have had 50 or more shots on goal in a game.

= The Bulldogs see their five-game win streak snapped as the Saints have won the last two meetings.

UP NEXT

= These same two teams conclude their two-game NCHA weekend series at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

