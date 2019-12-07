No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1

With two assists, senior Vinny Post had his first multi-point game of the season on Dec. 7 to help Adrian defeat St. Scholastica, 5-1. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Scoring Summary

1st - 01:19 - Rex Moe (Adrian)
1st - 03:36 - Grant Baetsen (Adrian)
1st - 07:48 - Trevor Coykendall (Adrian)
1st - 12:35 - Matt McNair (Adrian)
2nd - 00:13 - PP - Michael Talbot (St. Scholastica)
3rd - 18:49 - PP - Zachary Heintz (Adrian)

Game Leaders

St. Scholastica
G: Michael Talbot - 1
A: 2 Players (#13, #21) - 1
Sh: 4 Players (#5, #6, #9, #22) - 3
Sv: Zane Steeves - 42
Adrian
G: 5 Players (#10, #11, #14, #21, #34) - 1
A: 3 Players (#12, #27, #81) - 2
Sh: Dino Balsamo - 7
Sv: Nic Tallarico - 20

Team Stats

St. Scholastica
Adrian

PowerPlays

1 for 9
1 for 8

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

10 (20)
11 (22)

Shots on Goal

21
47

Face Offs Won

31
39
Posted: Dec 07, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich.--For the second straight day against St. Scholastica, host Adrian peppered the Saints goal early and often. But unlike on Friday, the Bulldogs were rewarded on Saturday when they used a quick start in the first period to carry them to a convincing 5-1 win in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association men's action this afternoon.

THE BASICS
= Final Score: Adrian College 5, College of St. Scholastica 1

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs 7-2-1 (6-2 NCHA-South); St. Scholastica Saints 4-6-1 (3-4-1 NCHA-North)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 6 (190 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO.com)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Sophomore Trevor Coykendall was among four Bulldogs who recorded two points with a goal and an assist.

= Seniors Dino Balsamo, Vinny Post and sophomore Brandon Marinelli also had two points with two assists apiece.

= Post also helped Adrian's possession game by taking 11 of 14 face-off attempts.

= Freshman netminder Nic Tallarico improved to 3-0 on the season after making 20 saves.

THE OPPOSITION
= Michael Talbot scored the Saints' lone goal and was 9-for-19 on face-offs.

= Goalie Zane Steeves had 42 saves for a total of 92 during the weekend.  

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian scored four goals during a stretch of 11 minutes and 16 seconds in the first period beginning with sophomore Rex Moe's sixth goal of the season just 79 seconds after the opening faceoff.

= The Bulldogs outshot St. Scholastica for the game, 47-21, including a huge 24-6 advantage in the decisive first period.

= Sophomore Grant Baetsen notched his first tally of the season for a quick 2-0 lead just 3:36 into the game, prompting a CSS timeout. Coykendall and Post were credited with assists on the play.

= Then at the 7:48 mark, Adrian went up 3-0 off the stick of Coykendall who got assists from Post and sophomore Brandon Marinelli.

= Senior Matt McNair pounced on his own rebound shot to give the Bulldogs a commanding 4-0 lead at the 12:35 mark. Balsamo and freshman Nick Lund earned the assists.

= Tallarico's shutout bid was spoiled by Talbot's power-play goal only 13 seconds into the second period. Kyle Star and Carson Rose picked up the assists.

= In the third period, Adrian scored a power play goal of its own late in the contest. Freshman Zachary Heintz rifled a shot past the goalie from the right face-off circle on a pass from the point by Balsamo, with sophomore Sam Ruffin also getting an assist.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Adrian has a season-high 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III national rankings.

= The Bulldogs improve to 11-3-2 in the all-time series, including a 8-2-1 home record against the Saints.

= Balsamo leads Adrian in scoring with 13 points on seven goals and six assists.

UP NEXT
= Adrian is back in action next Saturday when it hosts the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) Under-18 squad featuring NHL prospects. The exhibition game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start in Arrington Ice Arena.  

