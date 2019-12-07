No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1

ADRIAN, Mich.--For the second straight day against St. Scholastica, host Adrian peppered the Saints goal early and often. But unlike on Friday, the Bulldogs were rewarded on Saturday when they used a quick start in the first period to carry them to a convincing 5-1 win in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association men's action this afternoon.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: Adrian College 5, College of St. Scholastica 1

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs 7-2-1 (6-2 NCHA-South); St. Scholastica Saints 4-6-1 (3-4-1 NCHA-North)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 6 (190 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO.com)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Sophomore Trevor Coykendall was among four Bulldogs who recorded two points with a goal and an assist.

= Seniors Dino Balsamo, Vinny Post and sophomore Brandon Marinelli also had two points with two assists apiece.

= Post also helped Adrian's possession game by taking 11 of 14 face-off attempts.

= Freshman netminder Nic Tallarico improved to 3-0 on the season after making 20 saves.

THE OPPOSITION

= Michael Talbot scored the Saints' lone goal and was 9-for-19 on face-offs.

= Goalie Zane Steeves had 42 saves for a total of 92 during the weekend.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian scored four goals during a stretch of 11 minutes and 16 seconds in the first period beginning with sophomore Rex Moe's sixth goal of the season just 79 seconds after the opening faceoff.

= The Bulldogs outshot St. Scholastica for the game, 47-21, including a huge 24-6 advantage in the decisive first period.

= Sophomore Grant Baetsen notched his first tally of the season for a quick 2-0 lead just 3:36 into the game, prompting a CSS timeout. Coykendall and Post were credited with assists on the play.

= Then at the 7:48 mark, Adrian went up 3-0 off the stick of Coykendall who got assists from Post and sophomore Brandon Marinelli.

= Senior Matt McNair pounced on his own rebound shot to give the Bulldogs a commanding 4-0 lead at the 12:35 mark. Balsamo and freshman Nick Lund earned the assists.

= Tallarico's shutout bid was spoiled by Talbot's power-play goal only 13 seconds into the second period. Kyle Star and Carson Rose picked up the assists.

= In the third period, Adrian scored a power play goal of its own late in the contest. Freshman Zachary Heintz rifled a shot past the goalie from the right face-off circle on a pass from the point by Balsamo, with sophomore Sam Ruffin also getting an assist.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Adrian has a season-high 190 points in the USCHO.com Division III national rankings.

= The Bulldogs improve to 11-3-2 in the all-time series, including a 8-2-1 home record against the Saints.

= Balsamo leads Adrian in scoring with 13 points on seven goals and six assists.

UP NEXT

= Adrian is back in action next Saturday when it hosts the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) Under-18 squad featuring NHL prospects. The exhibition game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start in Arrington Ice Arena.

