Matt McNair's Late Goal Lifts Adrian to a 4-4 Overtime Tie with Visiting MSOE

Matt McNair's goal late in regulation helped Adrian come back from a pair of two-goal deficits to tie MSOE, 4-4, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Scoring Summary

1st - 10:35 - PP - Will Gauthier (MSOE)
1st - 16:22 - Alessio Luciani (Adrian)
1st - 19:32 - Jack Nickels (MSOE)
2nd - 03:31 - Jeff Makowski (MSOE)
2nd - 05:51 - PP - Andrew Bellant (Adrian)
2nd - 15:35 - PP - Brandon Turer (MSOE)
2nd - 18:52 - PP - Andrew Bellant (Adrian)
3rd - 19:02 - Matt McNair (Adrian)

Game Leaders

MSOE
G: 4 Players (#5, #8, #13, #23) - 1
A: Matt Hanewall - 2
Sh: Jeff Makowski - 6
Sv: Logan Halladay - 40
Adrian
G: Andrew Bellant - 2
A: Joey Colatarci - 3
Sh: Sam Ruffin - 7
Sv: Cameron Gray - 14

Team Stats

MSOE
Adrian

PowerPlays

2 for 5
2 for 7

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

7 (14)
5 (10)

Shots on Goal

30
44

Face Offs Won

0
0
full stats
Posted: Jan 10, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich.--Senior Matt McNair's rebound goal with 58 seconds left in regulation lifted host Adrian to a 4-4 overtime tie with MSOE in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association South Division men's hockey action on Friday evening. 

THE BASICS
= Final Score: Adrian College 4, Milwaukee School of Engineering 4 (overtime)

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 8-4-2 overall (6-2-1 NCHA-South); MSOE Raiders, 6-4-3 overall (1-4-3 NCHA-South)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 12 (76 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online for NCAA Division III

TOP 'DAWGS
= Sophomore transfers Andrew Bellant and Sam Ruffin had two goals and two assists, respectively. The latter had a game-high seven shots on goal.

= Senior Joey Colatarci added a career-high three points on assists.

= Freshman Nic Tallarico came into the contest with Adrian trailing 3-1 in the second period, and kept the Bulldogs in it by making 12 saves on 13 shots faced over the final 41 minutes and 29 seconds. 

THE OPPOSITION
= Matt Hanewall led MSOE with a pair of assists.

= Jeff Makowski also had two points with a goal and an assist. He also led the team with six shots.

= Goalie Logan Halladay stopped 40 of 44 shots he faced. 

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian forced the five-minute extra period with under a minute to play in the third period and using an extra attacker. McNair was at the top of the crease where he pounced on Ruffin's shot from between the circles and slid the puck past the goalie for the tying tally.

= Will Gauthier gave the visitors a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on the power play when Matt Hanewall created a turnover in Adrian's defensive zone and fed the puck to Gauthier for his sixth goal of the season.

= Freshman Alessio Luciani tied it 1-1 with 3:38 left in the opening stanza on a feed from sophomore Rex Moe.

= The Raiders went up 2-1 at the first intermission when Jack Nickels scored with just 28 seconds remaining in the period.

= The second period featured two goals by each team in alternating fashion. Jeff Makowski made it 3-1 MSOE at the 3:31 mark before Bellant got one back 2:20 later. Then Brandon Turer at 15:35 and Bellant at 18:52 traded power play goals, with Bellant scoring his second such goal of the night.

= Both teams had good scoring chances in the overtime, with three shots apiece.

= For the game, Adrian outshot MSOE 44 to 30.    

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Adrian owns a 38-6-3 all-time series lead over MSOE, including a 22-4-3 mark at home.

= The Bulldogs have played three consecutive overtime games for the first time in program history.  

UP NEXT
= Adrian and MSOE conclude their two-game conference series at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

