Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale

ADRIAN, Mich.--Senior Dino Balsamo scored his second goal of the game on the power play with 17 seconds left in regulation to help Adrian skate to a 4-4 overtime tie with visiting MSOE on Saturday afternoon.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: Adrian College 4, Milwaukee School of Engineering 4 (overtime)

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 8-4-3 overall (6-2-2 NCHA-South); MSOE Raiders, 6-4-4 overall (1-4-4 NCHA-South)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 12 (76 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online for NCAA Division III

TOP 'DAWGS

= Freshman Alessio Luciani led Adrian in the face-off circle by winning 10 of 17 draws, and he scored the first goal of the game.

= Classmate Nic Tallarico had a career-high 31 saves in net, making several spectacular stops to help the Bulldogs gain a point.

= Sophomore Rex Moe tied Balsamo with four shots on goal--leading all skaters.

THE OPPOSITION

= First Star of the Game Matt Hanewall recorded a hat trick among a game-high four points.

= Jack Nickels registered two assists.

= Garrett Gintoli had a goal and an assist with 11 face-off wins in 22 attempts.

= David Marabella (13-for-20) and Stian Owens (8-for-15) led MSOE on face-offs.

= Goalie Rock Boynton had 33 saves on 37 shots faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= For the game, Adrian held a slim shots on goal advantage of 37-35.

= The Bulldogs forced another five-minute extra session while working on the power play and pulling Tallarico for a 6-on-4 opportunity as the strategy paid off when Balsamo--standing in front of the goal--tipped home senior Joey Colatarci's slap shot from the blue line.

= MSOE dominated the overtime with four shots (to one for AC), but Tallarico kept the Raiders off the scoreboard to end the game.

= Adrian took a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Luciani found the back of the net just 71 seconds after the opening face-off after taking a feed from sophomore Brandon Marinelli. Jack Nickels took advantage of a failed clear by the Bulldogs out of their zone and found Hanewall for his first goal of the day to tie it up at 10:55. But Adrian went back up by one at the 18:24 mark when Balsamo netted his first tally of the afternoon on assists from senior Matt McNair and sophomore Andrew Bellant.

= MSOE thought it had a second goal in the first period, but Will Gauthier's shot appeared to hit the crossbar and right post, and immediately ruled no goal by the referee standing behind the cage.

= The teams traded goals in the second period. Garrett Gintoli tied the score 2-2 for MSOE on the power play at 13:16 on a pass by Nickels. Then 3 minutes and 27 seconds later, junior defenseman Joshua Owings put Adrian back up by a goal when he wristed his shot from the point through traffic and past Boynton just inside the right post.

= In the third period, MSOE went up 4-3 on two goals by Hanewall at 13:25 on the power play and 17:51.

= Adrian, however, dug deep got the game-tying goal 1:52 later by Balsamo.

= MSOE was 2-for-3 on power plays and Adrian was 1-for-2.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Adrian owns a 38-6-4 all-time series lead over MSOE, including a 22-4-4 mark at home.

= The Bulldogs have played in a school-record four consecutive overtime games.

= Bellant leads Adrian with 23 points on eight goals and a team-high 15 assists (with sophomore Sam Ruffin).

= Balsamo takes over the Bulldog lead with 10 goals as he is third with 19 points.

= Yesterday's game between the teams also ended in a 4-4 tie, with Adrian getting a late goal in regulation by McNair with 58 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

= Adrian hits the road next weekend at defending NCHA champion St. Norbert on Friday (8 p.m. Eastern) and Saturday (5 p.m. Eastern) in DePere, Wis.

