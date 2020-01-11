Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale

Dino Balsamo works the Adrian power play during the 2019-20 campaign. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Dino Balsamo works the Adrian power play during the 2019-20 campaign. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Scoring Summary

1st - 01:11 - Alessio Luciani (Adrian)
1st - 10:55 - Matt Hanewall (MSOE)
1st - 18:24 - Dino Balsamo (Adrian)
2nd - 13:16 - PP - Garrett Gintoli (MSOE)
2nd - 16:43 - Joshua Owings (Adrian)
3rd - 13:25 - PP - Matt Hanewall (MSOE)
3rd - 17:51 - Matt Hanewall (MSOE)
3rd - 19:43 - PP - Dino Balsamo (Adrian)

Game Leaders

MSOE
G: Matt Hanewall - 3
A: Jack Nickels - 2
Sh: Matt Hanewall - 8
Sv: Rock Boynton - 33
Adrian
G: Dino Balsamo - 2
A: 8 Players (#10, #11, #14, #15, #27, #37, #43, #77) - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#12, #21) - 4
Sv: Nic Tallarico - 31

Team Stats

MSOE
Adrian

PowerPlays

2 for 3
1 for 2

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

2 (4)
3 (6)

Shots on Goal

35
37

Face Offs Won

43
31
full stats
Posted: Jan 11, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich.--Senior Dino Balsamo scored his second goal of the game on the power play with 17 seconds left in regulation to help Adrian skate to a 4-4 overtime tie with visiting MSOE on Saturday afternoon.

THE BASICS
= Final Score: Adrian College 4, Milwaukee School of Engineering 4 (overtime)

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 8-4-3 overall (6-2-2 NCHA-South); MSOE Raiders, 6-4-4 overall (1-4-4 NCHA-South)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 12 (76 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online for NCAA Division III

TOP 'DAWGS
= Freshman Alessio Luciani led Adrian in the face-off circle by winning 10 of 17 draws, and he scored the first goal of the game.

= Classmate Nic Tallarico had a career-high 31 saves in net, making several spectacular stops to help the Bulldogs gain a point.

= Sophomore Rex Moe tied Balsamo with four shots on goal--leading all skaters. 

THE OPPOSITION
= First Star of the Game Matt Hanewall recorded a hat trick among a game-high four points. 

= Jack Nickels registered two assists. 

= Garrett Gintoli had a goal and an assist with 11 face-off wins in 22 attempts.

= David Marabella (13-for-20) and Stian Owens (8-for-15) led MSOE on face-offs.

= Goalie Rock Boynton had 33 saves on 37 shots faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED 
= For the game, Adrian held a slim shots on goal advantage of 37-35.

= The Bulldogs forced another five-minute extra session while working on the power play and pulling Tallarico for a 6-on-4 opportunity as the strategy paid off when Balsamo--standing in front of the goal--tipped home senior Joey Colatarci's slap shot from the blue line.

= MSOE dominated the overtime with four shots (to one for AC), but Tallarico kept the Raiders off the scoreboard to end the game.

= Adrian took a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Luciani found the back of the net just 71 seconds after the opening face-off after taking a feed from sophomore Brandon Marinelli. Jack Nickels took advantage of a failed clear by the Bulldogs out of their zone and found Hanewall for his first goal of the day to tie it up at 10:55. But Adrian went back up by one at the 18:24 mark when Balsamo netted his first tally of the afternoon on assists from senior Matt McNair and sophomore Andrew Bellant.

= MSOE thought it had a second goal in the first period, but Will Gauthier's shot appeared to hit the crossbar and right post, and immediately ruled no goal by the referee standing behind the cage.

= The teams traded goals in the second period. Garrett Gintoli tied the score 2-2 for MSOE on the power play at 13:16 on a pass by Nickels. Then 3 minutes and 27 seconds later, junior defenseman Joshua Owings put Adrian back up by a goal when he wristed his shot from the point through traffic and past Boynton just inside the right post.

= In the third period, MSOE went up 4-3 on two goals by Hanewall at 13:25 on the power play and 17:51.

= Adrian, however, dug deep got the game-tying goal 1:52 later by Balsamo. 

= MSOE was 2-for-3 on power plays and Adrian was 1-for-2.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE   
= Adrian owns a 38-6-4 all-time series lead over MSOE, including a 22-4-4 mark at home.

= The Bulldogs have played in a school-record four consecutive overtime games.  

= Bellant leads Adrian with 23 points on eight goals and a team-high 15 assists (with sophomore Sam Ruffin).

= Balsamo takes over the Bulldog lead with 10 goals as he is third with 19 points.

= Yesterday's game between the teams also ended in a 4-4 tie, with Adrian getting a late goal in regulation by McNair with 58 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT
= Adrian hits the road next weekend at defending NCHA champion St. Norbert on Friday (8 p.m. Eastern) and Saturday (5 p.m. Eastern) in DePere, Wis.

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies

Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale
January 11, 2020 Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale
Matt McNair's Late Goal Lifts Adrian to a 4-4 Overtime Tie with Visiting MSOE
January 10, 2020 Matt McNair's Late Goal Lifts Adrian to a 4-4 Overtime Tie with Visiting MSOE
Sam Ruffin Nets Pair as Bulldogs Shocked by Pioneers in Overtime Again
January 5, 2020 Sam Ruffin Nets Pair as Bulldogs Shocked by Pioneers in Overtime Again
Bulldog Men's Hockey Loses Nailbiter to Visiting Utica in Overtime, 7-6
January 4, 2020 Bulldog Men's Hockey Loses Nailbiter to Visiting Utica in Overtime, 7-6
Bulldogs Bolt Past Thunder in Men's Hockey Non-Conference Action on New Year's Eve, 8-1
December 31, 2019 Bulldogs Bolt Past Thunder in Men's Hockey Non-Conference Action on New Year's Eve, 8-1
Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
December 14, 2019 Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
December 7, 2019 No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
December 6, 2019 Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
December 3, 2019 Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
December 1, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
November 16, 2019 No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
November 15, 2019 Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
November 12, 2019 Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
November 9, 2019 Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
November 8, 2019 No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
November 8, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
November 5, 2019 Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
November 2, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
November 1, 2019 Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
October 23, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
October 19, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
October 9, 2019 Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
September 25, 2019 Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
September 19, 2019 Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
September 17, 2019 Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
July 16, 2019 Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach
June 25, 2019 Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach