Late Goal Dooms No. 14 Adrian at St. Norbert

Sophomore defenseman Matt Eller crosses his offensive blueline during the 2019-20 season. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Sophomore defenseman Matt Eller crosses his offensive blueline during the 2019-20 season. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Scoring Summary

3rd - 15:18 - Peter Bates (St. Norbert)

Game Leaders

Adrian
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Team - 33
Sv: Cameron Gray - 20
St. Norbert
G: Peter Bates - 1
A: Chase Mickelson - 1
Sh: Team - 21
Sv: Colby Entz - 33

Team Stats

Adrian
St. Norbert

PowerPlays

0 for 4
0 for 3

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

3 (6)
4 (8)

Shots on Goal

33
21

Face Offs Won

0
0
full stats
Posted: Jan 17, 2020

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.--Peter Bates scored the only goal of the game with 4 minutes and 42 seconds remaining to lift host St. Norbert to a 1-0 victory over No. 14-ranked Adrian in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association contest on Friday evening.

THE BASICS
= Final Score: St. Norbert College 1, Adrian College 0

= Location: Cornerstone Community Ice Center; Greater De Pere

= Records: St. Norbert Green Knights, 8-7-2 overall (6-5-2 NCHA-North Division); Adrian Bulldogs, 8-5-3 overall (6-3-3 NCHA-South Division)

= NCAA Division III National Rankings: Adrian is tied-No. 14 (46 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online; St. Norbert--"receiving votes" (3 points) by USCHO.com

TOP 'DAWGS
= Sophomore goalie Cameron Gray turned aside 20 of 21 shots he faced and was the Third Star of the Game. 

THE OPPOSITION
= First Star of the Game Colby Entz stopped all 33 Bulldogs shots he faced.

= Chase Mickelson assisted on the game-winning goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Gray stood tall in a scoreless first period when Adrian outshot SNC 10 to 9.

= In the second period, the Bulldogs kept the offensive pressure on the Green Knights with a 12 to 5 shots on goal advantage.

= Adrian continued to pepper Entz in the third period, outshooting SNC 11 to 7 over the last 20 minutes.

= With about seven minutes remaining, Adrian had four solid looks on goal for some sustained offensive-zone time. Sophomore Sam Ruffin one-timed a pass between the face-off circles from senior Bryce Van Horn who was on the right wing, but Entz stuck out his leg pad. Freshman Alessio Luciani tipped a shot on the top of the crease from a shot at the right point by senior defenseman Bud Madej. Sophomore Rex Moe had a shot below the right face-off circle into the Entz's chest protector.

= After that pressure, the Green Knights were able to break out of their zone as Mickelson passed to Bates, who then picked up speed through the neutral zone. An Adrian defender kept Bates on the perimeter after gaining AC's blueline and then pushed a self-pass into the right wing boards. He collected the puck near the bottom of the face-off circle, where he back-handed a shot into the back of the goal.

= Adrian pulled Gray for an extra attacker with 71 seconds to go, but couldn't get the equalizer to force overtime.

= The teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play (Adrian with four chances, SNC with three).

= For the game, Adrian held a 33-21 advantage with shots.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
 = St. Norbert leads Adrian in the all-time series, 13-8, including 8-2 on its home-ice.

= Adrian loses a 1-0 game for the first time in program history since it was founded for the 2007-08 campaign. 

= Senior Matt McNair played in his 99th career game in an Adrian black and gold uniform.

UP NEXT
=These same two teams conclude their weekend conference series at 5 p.m. Eastern.

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies

Late Goal Dooms No. 14 Adrian at St. Norbert
January 17, 2020 Late Goal Dooms No. 14 Adrian at St. Norbert
Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale
January 11, 2020 Dino Balsamo Late Goal Lifts Adrian to 4-4 Overtime Draw with MSOE in NCHA Series Finale
Matt McNair's Late Goal Lifts Adrian to a 4-4 Overtime Tie with Visiting MSOE
January 10, 2020 Matt McNair's Late Goal Lifts Adrian to a 4-4 Overtime Tie with Visiting MSOE
Sam Ruffin Nets Pair as Bulldogs Shocked by Pioneers in Overtime Again
January 5, 2020 Sam Ruffin Nets Pair as Bulldogs Shocked by Pioneers in Overtime Again
Bulldog Men's Hockey Loses Nailbiter to Visiting Utica in Overtime, 7-6
January 4, 2020 Bulldog Men's Hockey Loses Nailbiter to Visiting Utica in Overtime, 7-6
Bulldogs Bolt Past Thunder in Men's Hockey Non-Conference Action on New Year's Eve, 8-1
December 31, 2019 Bulldogs Bolt Past Thunder in Men's Hockey Non-Conference Action on New Year's Eve, 8-1
Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
December 14, 2019 Bulldogs Bite Team USA U-18 Hockey Team with 4-1 Exhibition Victory
No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
December 7, 2019 No. 6-Ranked Bulldogs Bounce Back to Whip St. Scholastica to Salvage Split, 5-1
Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
December 6, 2019 Host Bulldogs Pepper Saints with 52 Shots on Goal in 3-2 Loss
Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
December 3, 2019 Junior Goaltender Cameron Gray Nets Second NCHA Men’s Defensive Player of the Week
Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
December 1, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Takes Over NCHA Lead With 4-2 Win at Aurora
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Doubles Up NCHA Leader Aurora, 4-2
No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
November 16, 2019 No. 9-Ranked Men's Hockey Mauls Lions as Adrian Completes the Sweep of Finlandia, 9-1
Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
November 15, 2019 Austin Bottrell Propels Bulldogs Past Finlandia Lions in Home Opener, 7-0
Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
November 12, 2019 Senior Dino Balsamo Hauls in NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Accolade
Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
November 9, 2019 Special Teams Looms Large as No. 8 Men's Hockey Gains Split at Marian
No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
November 8, 2019 No. 8 Adrian Men's Hockey Travels to Marian University for NCHA Opening Series
Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
November 8, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubled Up by Host Marian 6-3 in NCHA Opener
Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
November 5, 2019 Cameron Gray Debuts on First NCHA Men's Hockey Defensive Player of the Week Award of the Season
Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
November 2, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Men's Hockey Captures Buffalo State Bengals Classic
Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
November 1, 2019 Newcomers Help No. 7-Ranked Men's Hockey Stampede Past the Bison in Season Opener
Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
October 23, 2019 Bulldog Men's Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHA Race for 2019-20
Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
October 19, 2019 Men's Hockey Doubles Up on Trine in NCAA Exhibition Contest, 7-3
Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
October 9, 2019 Bulldog Athletics Announce Corporate Partner Appreciation Day
Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
September 25, 2019 Braden Hellems Leads Bulldogs on AHCA Krampade All-American Scholars Listing for 2018-19
Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
September 19, 2019 Adrian College Athletics Announces Parking Procedures for Homecoming '19
Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
September 17, 2019 Hall of Fame 2019 Feature: First Four-Year Recruiting Class Sets the Gold Standard of Bulldog Hockey
2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
August 15, 2019 2019 Adrian College Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced
Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
July 16, 2019 Men's Hockey Announces 2019-20 Slate Featuring Buffalo State Bengals Classic to Open Season
Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach
June 25, 2019 Mike Towns '11 Joins NCAA Division I Clarkson University Staff as Assistant Coach