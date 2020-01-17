Late Goal Dooms No. 14 Adrian at St. Norbert

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.--Peter Bates scored the only goal of the game with 4 minutes and 42 seconds remaining to lift host St. Norbert to a 1-0 victory over No. 14-ranked Adrian in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association contest on Friday evening.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: St. Norbert College 1, Adrian College 0

= Location: Cornerstone Community Ice Center; Greater De Pere

= Records: St. Norbert Green Knights, 8-7-2 overall (6-5-2 NCHA-North Division); Adrian Bulldogs, 8-5-3 overall (6-3-3 NCHA-South Division)

= NCAA Division III National Rankings: Adrian is tied-No. 14 (46 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online; St. Norbert--"receiving votes" (3 points) by USCHO.com

TOP 'DAWGS

= Sophomore goalie Cameron Gray turned aside 20 of 21 shots he faced and was the Third Star of the Game.

THE OPPOSITION

= First Star of the Game Colby Entz stopped all 33 Bulldogs shots he faced.

= Chase Mickelson assisted on the game-winning goal.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Gray stood tall in a scoreless first period when Adrian outshot SNC 10 to 9.

= In the second period, the Bulldogs kept the offensive pressure on the Green Knights with a 12 to 5 shots on goal advantage.

= Adrian continued to pepper Entz in the third period, outshooting SNC 11 to 7 over the last 20 minutes.

= With about seven minutes remaining, Adrian had four solid looks on goal for some sustained offensive-zone time. Sophomore Sam Ruffin one-timed a pass between the face-off circles from senior Bryce Van Horn who was on the right wing, but Entz stuck out his leg pad. Freshman Alessio Luciani tipped a shot on the top of the crease from a shot at the right point by senior defenseman Bud Madej. Sophomore Rex Moe had a shot below the right face-off circle into the Entz's chest protector.

= After that pressure, the Green Knights were able to break out of their zone as Mickelson passed to Bates, who then picked up speed through the neutral zone. An Adrian defender kept Bates on the perimeter after gaining AC's blueline and then pushed a self-pass into the right wing boards. He collected the puck near the bottom of the face-off circle, where he back-handed a shot into the back of the goal.

= Adrian pulled Gray for an extra attacker with 71 seconds to go, but couldn't get the equalizer to force overtime.

= The teams combined to go 0-for-7 on the power play (Adrian with four chances, SNC with three).

= For the game, Adrian held a 33-21 advantage with shots.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= St. Norbert leads Adrian in the all-time series, 13-8, including 8-2 on its home-ice.

= Adrian loses a 1-0 game for the first time in program history since it was founded for the 2007-08 campaign.

= Senior Matt McNair played in his 99th career game in an Adrian black and gold uniform.

UP NEXT

=These same two teams conclude their weekend conference series at 5 p.m. Eastern.

#TheBrotherhood #AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud #TraditionNeverDies