Men's Hockey Special Teams Proves Pivotal in 3-2 Overtime Win at St. Norbert

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.--Senior defenseman Joey Colatarci scored two goals, including the game-winner just 38 seconds into overtime, and Adrian netted two shorthanded goals as the visiting Bulldogs rallied for a 3-2 win over St. Norbert in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game on Saturday.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: Adrian College 3, St. Norbert College 2 (overtime)

= Location: Cornerstone Community Ice Center; Greater De Pere

= Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 9-5-3 overall (7-3-3 NCHA-South Division); St. Norbert Green Knights, 8-8-2 overall (6-6-2 NCHA-North Division)

= NCAA Division III National Rankings: Adrian is tied-No. 14 (46 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online; St. Norbert--"receiving votes" (3 points) by USCHO.com

TOP 'DAWGS

= Junior goalie Cameron Gray turned aside 26 of 28 shots he faced and was the First Star of the Game.

= Sophomore Andrew Bellant notched two assists.

= Colatarci was the Second Star of the Game.

THE OPPOSITION

= Colby Entz made 28 saves.

= Peter Bates and Brendan Aird scored the Green Knights' goals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Colatarci scored the tying goal with Adrian killing off a SNC power play to eventually force the extra five-minute period. After a SNC turnover in the AC zone, sophomore Trevor Coykendall brought the puck into the offensive zone before passing off to senior Dino Balsamo, who had his backhand shot stopped by the goalie. Colatarci followed up on the play and poked the puck past the goal line on the rebound with 9 minutes and 11 seconds left in regulation.

= Colatarci also got the game-winning goal just 38 seconds into overtime. Senior Matt McNair, who was engaged with two SNC defenders, made a backhand pass from the end-board below the goal line to the slot between the circles, where Colatarci--who was unguarded as the third man in--blasted a one-timer between Entz's pads.

= St. Norbert got the first good look in OT as Peyton Frantti hit the crossbar before Adrian went on the ensuing breakout to get Colatarci's game-winner.

= Aird broke a 1-1 tie with a power play goal for SNC at the 17:39 mark of the second period. Luke Davison and Dominick Sacco got the assists.

= Sophomore Sam Ruffin scored Adrian's first shorthanded goal of the night 59 seconds before Aird's goal. Bellant and sophomore Matt Eller earned the assists.

= At 11:43 of the second period, Bates put St. Norbert up 1-0 on assists from Frantti and Max Brainin.

= The teams skated to a scoreless tie in the first period when SNC held a 13-6 shots on goal advantage. Gray made several outstanding saves, including robbing Bates on a breakaway after a turnover at the opposite blueline.

= St. Norbert was 1-for-7 on the power play, but gave up two shorthanded goals. Adrian went 0-for-6 on extra-man opportunities.

= Adrian had a 31-28 shots advantage, including a dominate 15-4 performance in the third. Colatarci had the only official shot on goal in the overtime.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= St. Norbert leads Adrian in the all-time series, 13-9, including 8-3 on its home-ice.

= Adrian snaps St. Norbert's eight-game unbeaten streak while ending its own five-game winless streak (0-3-2)--an occurrence that had not previously happened in program history.

= The Bulldogs have played in five overtime games in their last six starts.

= McNair has 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 total points in his 100-game career at Adrian.

= Bellant leads the Bulldogs with 16 assists and 24 points.

= Adrian and St. Norbert have had 11 meetings that went to overtime.

UP NEXT

= Adrian returns to the Arrington Ice Arena next weekend for a NCHA series matchup with Lawrence on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (3:05 p.m.).

