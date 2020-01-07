Men's Lacrosse Formally Announces 2020 Schedule

ADRIAN, Mich.--Adrian College men's lacrosse coach Brett Wetzel has announced that his second Bulldogs team will open their 2020 schedule on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Benedictine-Illinois in a non-conference game.

The 16-game docket includes eight home games at 3,000-seat Docking Stadium. Adrian will host Hiram in its home opener the following Saturday (1 p.m.) to close the month of February.

Adrian begins the next month with back-to-back road games at first-time opponents Concordia-Chicago on Wednesday, March 4, and Earlham on Saturday, March 7.

In all, the Bulldogs will play five new opponents including Anderson-Indiana on March 18 at home, Benedictine, Concordia-Chicago, Dallas on March 22 at home and Earlham.

Another highlight of the 13th season of men's lacrosse at Adrian is a four-game homestand to end March, including Anderson, Franciscan (Mar. 21), Dallas and Augustana-Illinois (Mar. 26).

The six-game Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association slate begins on Saturday, April 4, at Alma. After a Wednesday, April 8, road date at Trine, the Bulldogs will make their conference home debut on Saturday, April 11, versus Calvin.

The regular season wraps up with MIAA road contests at Hope (Apr. 14) and Kalamazoo (Apr. 18) before Adrian entertains Albion on Senor Night on Wednesday, April 22.

Adrian returns seven starters from last season's team that Wetzel saw a two-win improvement from the 2018 squad. Wetzel's first year at the helm also produced the first two United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III National Team of the Week winners in school history (Freshman MF Max Leventis, Feb. 26; and Freshman D Christian Aurand, Mar. 12), which led the MIAA in 2019, one MIAA Defensive Player of the Week selection, 16 school team and individual records, and three Academic All-MIAA selections.

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #BulldogProud