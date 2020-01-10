Bulldogs Split to Start the Season at the Michigan Men's Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Adrian College men's volleyball team opened their season at the Michigan Men's Volleyball Invitational. The Bulldogs split their matches in day one as they defeated Lawrence Tech 3-0 and lost to Aquinas College 3-0. Noah Marcinkowski finished the day with a total of 19 kills for

Adrian.

THE BASICS

Final (Match 1): Adrian College 3, Lawrence Tech 0

Final (Match 2): Aquinas College 3, Adrian College 0

Location: Grand Rapids, Mich. (Sturrus Center)

Records: Adrian 1-1, Aquinas 2-0, Lawrence Tech 0-2

HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian vs. Lawrence Tech

In match one, the Bulldogs started the scoring early by jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead. Adrian continued to be aggressive as Kevin Curley came up with two kills to help the Bulldogs to a 12-5 lead to force Lawrence to take a timeout. Adrian finished the first set strong with Marcinkowski and Tedrick Gula scoring to grab a 25-19 win.

The Bulldogs took their strong energy into set two and took an early 10-4 lead to force another Lawrence timeout. A Lawrence error led Adrian to an eight-point lead to pull ahead for good. A kill by Jake Simpson and Mason Hostetler brought the Bulldogs to a ten-point lead and a 25-15 victory in set two.

Lawrence started set three with their first lead of the match as they gathered a few kills to take a 3-2 lead. Lawrence took advantage of three Adrian errors and added two kills of their own to take a 12-8 lead and force the Bulldogs to use a timeout. Trailing by seven, Adrian put together a 9-2 run led by Marcinkowski to tie the set 21-21. With the set tied 25-25, Curley picked up a kill and the Bulldogs took advantage of a Lawrence error to win the match 3-0.

Adrian vs. Aquinas

In set one of the team's second match of the day, the Bulldogs fell behind early as Aquinas took a 12-6 lead. After an Adrian timeout, the Bulldogs sparked a small run to stay in the game. Kills by Gula and Curley kept the team alive, but Aquinas came away with a 25-18 set one win.

Set two started with a back-and-forth battle. With the score tied 6-6, Aquinas went on two separate 4-0 runs to take a 15-11 lead and force an Adrian timeout. After the timeout, the Bulldogs scored on a service error, but Aquinas came back with another run to lead by seven. Adrian went down 2-0 after they were defeated in set two 25-16.

The third set was a battle between both teams with Adrian kept their hopes alive as they took a 14-13 lead after an Aquinas ball handling error. The Bulldogs fell behind on another 4-0 run by Aquinas to lead by five. Trailing 23-19, Adrian took a timeout to regather themselves to come away with a victory. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, their battle ended as Aquinas won set three 25-19 to win the match 3-0.

UP NEXT

Due to inclement weather, the matches that were originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11 have been postponed and moved to Sunday, January 12. Adrian will face Siena Heights at 12:00 PM and Olivet College at 4:00 PM to complete the Michigan Men's Volleyball Invitational.