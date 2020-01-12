Bulldogs Start the Season 3-1 After the Michigan Men's Volleyball Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's volleyball finished their weekend tournament with a sweep over Siena Heights and Olivet. The Bulldogs defeated Siena Heights 3-2 in game one and came out on top against Olivet by a score of 3-1. With a 3-1 record, Adrian is off to their best season start since competing in the NCAA.

THE BASICS

Final (Match 1): Adrian 3, Siena Heights 2

Final (Match 2): Adrian 3, Olivet 1

Location: Grand Rapids, Mich. (Sturrus Center)

Records: Adrian 3-1, Siena Heights 2-2, Olivet 0-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian vs. Siena Heights

In set one, the Bulldogs fell behind early and took a timeout trailing 11-6. After the timeout, Siena Heights went up 18-12 which forced Adrian to use their second timeout. Siena Heights sparked a small run to give themselves an eight-point lead. The Bulldogs scored twice on back-to-back kills, but Siena Heights came away with the set one victory.

In set two, Adrian trailed early by a score of 3-0. The Bulldogs came up strong on defense with back-to-back blocks by Tedrick Gula and Mason Hostetler to tie the set 8-8. Gula tied things again later with a kill to bring the score to 19-19. Kolby Miller scored on a kill to take the first lead of the match. Siena Heights was forced to take a timeout with Adrian leading 24-22. After the timeout, Gula scored on a service ace to give the Bulldogs a set two win.

Adrian controlled the third set early and jumped up 15-11 to force a timeout. Siena Heights went on an 8-3 run to trail by one. With the set tied 21-21, the Bulldogs took a timeout. Siena Heights went on to score four of the next five points to win set three.

Adrian recovered in the fourth set and jumped out to a 12-5 lead. Two kills from Noah Marcinkowski, a block by Hostetler and Joseph Campana, and a service ace from Alex Collins gave the Bulldogs a ten-point lead and forced a Siena Heights timeout. Siena Heights sparked a late 5-0 run, but Adrian held on to tie the match at 2-2.

The Bulldogs started set five with a 3-1 lead. Siena Heights forced an Adrian timeout after taking a 9-7 lead. With the match on the line Adrian went on a 5-1 run and regained the lead 12-10. Adrian called timeout with a three-point lead. Marcinkowski followed the timeout with a kill to give Adrian the match.

Adrian vs. Olivet

The Bulldogs faced conference opponent Olivet in match two on Sunday. Adrian continued their strong efforts and took an early 7-4 lead. Olivet followed up with a 3-0 run which eventually led to them taking the lead 12-11. Adrian tied set one at 15-15, but Olivet responded with a 6-0 run to jump up 21-15. The Bulldogs made the set interesting by tying the set 24-24. Olivet scored the next two points to win set one 26-24.

Adrian came back in set two and went up 13-8. After a kill and an ace from Marcinkowski, Olivet took a timeout with the Bulldogs leading 21-15. Adrian finished the set on a 3-0 run with the help of a service error by Olivet, a kill by Gula and an attack error. Adrian won set two 25-18.

The Bulldogs led set three by a score of 9-5. Olivet pieced together an 8-2 run to take the lead 13-11. Adrian responded with a 9-1 run of their own with kills from Marcinkowski and Hostetler. With a 21-15 lead, the teams traded 3-0 runs and brought the set close with Adrian leading 24-21. Olivet made a service error which led to a set three win for Adrian.

Marcinkowski started set four strong with five kills to help Adrian to a 13-8 lead. Olivet went on a 5-1 run to bring the Bulldog's lead to two. With a 20-18 Adrian lead, Olivet scored to bring the set to within one point, but the Bulldogs responded with two points of their own to lead by three and force an Olivet timeout. Olivet brought the score to 23-22 in favor of Adrian, but the Bulldogs scored the last two points to win set four and win the match 3-1.

UP NEXT

Adrian returns to action with their first home game on Tuesday, January 14 as they host Lawrence Tech. The Bulldogs defeated Lawrence Tech 3-0 in their first match of the season in the Michigan Men's Volleyball Invitational. Tuesday's match is scheduled for 7:00 PM.