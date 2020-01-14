Bulldogs Sweep in Home Opener

Game Leaders

Lawrence Tech
K: Austin Cinci - 9
B: Max Jewett - 5
D: Jake Rajewski - 10
SA: Jake Rajewski - 1
Adrian
K: Noah Marcinkowski - 19
B: 2 Players (#9, #13) - 2
D: Tedrick Gula - 11
SA: Noah Marcinkowski - 3

Team Stats

Lawrence Tech
Adrian

Hitting %

.183
.219

Blocks

6.0
4.0

Digs

27
40

Aces

1
5
full stats
Posted: Jan 14, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College men's volleyball team hosted Lawrence Tech for its season opener. The Bulldogs swept the Blue Devils by scores of 25-17, 25-16, and 25-23. Noah Marcinkowski and Tedrick Gula combined for 29 of the team's 42 kills. Adrian improves to 4-1 and continues its best start in history since joining the NCAA.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 3, Lawrence Tech 0

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Merillat Sport & Fitness Center)

Records: Adrian 4-1, Lawrence Tech 0-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lawrence Tech jumped out on top to start set one by a score of 7-5. With Gula serving, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run led by Marcinkowski who had four kills. Marcinkowski had two more kills in set one to bring the score to 22-16 in favor of the Bulldogs, and forced a Lawrence Tech timeout. After the timeout, Mason Hostetler contributed to the scoring with a kill which was followed by back-to-back Lawrence Tech attack errors to give Adrian set one.

In set two, the Bulldogs led early by a score of 7-2. Joseph Campana added a kill which was followed by kills from Peyton Doelling and Hostetler to give Adrian an eight-point lead. With a 23-16 lead, Marcinkowski slammed down a kill and followed it up with a service ace to give the Bulldogs set two and a 2-0 lead.

Lawrence Tech came together in set three after trailing 9-4. The Blue Devils sparked a 4-1 run to bring the Adrian lead to two. Lawrence Tech found an opportunity and jumped on a 5-0 run to give them their first lead since early in set one. Adrian came back and tied the set 20-20, and later took a 23-20 lead to force a Lawrence Tech timeout. The Bulldogs led 24-23 when Gula came up big for Adrian with the match winning kill to take set three 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs are back in action on Friday, January 17 when they travel to Chicago, Illinois to face Concordia Chicago before heading to North Park for a doubleheader on Saturday. Friday's match starts at 8:00 PM EST.

