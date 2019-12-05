@AC_Bulldogs Pin 30-17 Loss on Nationally-Ranked Lourdes on Historic Night

Kyle Emery (184) had the quickest pin of the night (84 seconds) as Adrian upset No. 12-ranked (NAIA) Lourdes, 30-17, on Dec. 5, 2019. (Action photo by Dominic Adams)
Posted: Dec 05, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich.--Adrian College spotted visiting Lourdes University a 17-6 lead before taking the last five bouts--three via pin--to come from behind for a 30-17 victory in non-conference men's wrestling action at the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center on Thursday evening. The host Bulldogs, who have won six duals in a row to improve to 8-2 on the season, defeat the Gray Wolves (5-2) who are nationally-ranked No. 12 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics coaches' poll.

Junior Devon Pingel, sophomore Derick Duvall and freshman Kyle Emery led the way for the Bulldogs with pins at 197, 165 and 184 pounds, respectively.

"Our guys took care of business tonight," fourth-year head coach Bill Schindel said about the performance of his Bulldogs. "They did a phenomenal job fighting for all 7 minutes looking to score points the entire match. We capitalized on our opportunities and it was a great team effort. We were both physically and mentally prepared and it showed!"

The Gray Wolves struck first with a 20-5 technical fall win in 6 minutes, 34 seconds by Ray Porter at 125, taking a 5-0 lead.

Sophomore Elijah Sanchez put Adrian on the scoreboard with a 9-4 decision over Jimmy Balazy at 133 making the score 5-3.

Lourdes took two of the next three bouts by pin by Nick Henneman (141) and Garret Anderson (157) to jump ahead 17-6. Junior Noah Nieman (149) edged Garrett Carter, 7-4, to help keep pace for Adrian.

But the Bulldogs stormed back for the final five bouts to take the match. Sophomore Derick Duvall started the rally at 165 with a pin of Tristan Brady 34 seconds into the second period, rousing the hometown crowd into a frenzy.

After freshman Dylan Wellbaum's come-from-behind 5-4, 174-pound decision over Noah Clary in which he trailed 4-2 in the second period and got the decisive point on riding time, the Bulldogs took their first lead, 21-17, on classmate Kyle Emery's quick work of Isaac Ingram in a 1:24 pin during a 184 battle.

Junior Devon Pingel clinched Adrian's win with a 1:42 pin of Mike Andrzejewski at 197, giving AC a 27-17 advantage.

Sophomore Isaiah Espinoza blanked Alec Moore-Nash, 4-0, at heavyweight to put a stamp on the comeback, as Adrian evened the all-time series with Lourdes at two wins apiece.

Among the highlights that came from tonight's 13-point triumph: six-match winning streak, which is believed to be the longest in program history since the 1969-70 squad also won six-straight; first victory over a nationally-ranked opponent; eight wins ties modern school record--believed to be the most since the 1976-77 squad that finished 8-7.

Adrian returns to the mat in just two days for the Ohio Northern Invitational in Ada on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs #BulldogProud (Dylan Wellbaum action photo below by Dominic Adams)

