Bulldogs Take on Pair of Top-10 Men's Wrestling Teams Saturday at Kalahari Resorts Duals

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College men's wrestling team will have a tough test on Saturday in the Bulldogs' last competition before the holiday break.

Adrian, which owns a six-match winning streak as part of an 8-2 record, will compete at the Kalahari Resorts Duals hosted by Heidelberg University. The Bulldogs will face No. 6 Mount Union, No. 7 Baldwin Wallace and the "homestanding" Student Princes. The junior varsity squads from both Adrian and Heidelberg also will compete in a dual.

"It just kind of happened this way," fourth-year Adrian coach Bill Schindel said about taking on two top-10 teams, "that if we want to grow the program we have to compete against high-level opponents."

The duals against a pair of ranked teams will be a litmus test of sorts for the Bulldogs before opening Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association competition on Tuesday, Jan. 7, against Olivet on the road.

"I want to see how well we can compete against top level teams," Schindel said. "We have wrestled well, but still have to get better."

Adrian will take its entire roster to get some wrestling in before the semester's end. Junior Devon Pingel leads the way with an 18-1 record at 197 pounds and ranked No. 6 by the latest D3wrestle.com poll. Classmate Noah Nieman is 13-2 and listed "honorable mention", or No. 25, at 149, and sophomore heavyweight Isaiah Espinoza is 15-2 while ranking a "contender", or No. 17, by D3wrestle.

"They get extra matches with us," Schindel said. "Everyone travels here and then stay at the resort and have fun in the indoor water park."

--Dominic Adams, Special to AdrianBulldogs.com

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs