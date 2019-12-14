Adrian Picks Up Record-Ninth Win at Competitive Kalahari Resorts Men's Wrestling Duals

SANDUSKY, Ohio--On Saturday at the Kalahari Resorts duals, the Adrian College men's wrestling team defeated host Heidelberg University, 24-21, lost to No. 6-ranked Mount Union by a 42-3 score and fell to No. 7 Baldwin Wallace in a match that was closer than the 30-12 final appeared.

Against the Purple Raiders to open the day, junior Devon Pingel picked up Adrian's only points with a 6-3 decision against Landon Talbert at 197 pounds. Pingel is nationally ranked No. 6 in the latest D3wrestle.com poll and No. 7 by the ranked No. 6 by National Wrestling Coaches' Association.

Adrian spotted Heidelberg a 9-0 lead before mounting a comeback that saw it take five of the eight next bouts for the three-point win. Sophomore Elijah Sanchez started the rally with a 17-7 major decision over Jake Justice at 141 to make it 9-4. Junior Noah Nieman drew the Bulldogs even at 149 with a technical fall over Dwight Parker in 5 minutes and 24 seconds.

The Student Princes went back on top, 15-9, behind victories by Tre Bogetich and Devin Miller at 157 and 165, respectively.

Adrian freshman Dylan Wellbaum (174) and Dylan Roth of the 'Berg (184) traded pins to make it 21-15 in favor of HU, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

Pingel pinned Austin Smith at 197 in just 35 seconds at 197 to tie the score again at 21-21.

Sophomore Isaiah Espinoza clinched the win with a 6-0 decision over Blake Jerome at 285.

In the final varsity match versus the BW Yellow Jackets, Wellbaum and Espinoza earned pins to account for the Bulldogs points. In the other eight bouts, four were decided by decision--all wins for BW--for seven points combined.

Adrian sees its win streak snapped at six matches by does pick up its ninth win of the season (against four dual losses) to set a modern-day program benchmark. The 2018-19 squad finished with an 8-3 record.

In addition, the AC junior varsity squad defeated the Heidelberg JV by a 31-16 score.

Adrian will begin the new year on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Waynesburg Invitational.

