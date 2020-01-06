Sophomore Isaiah Espinoza Tabbed MIAA Wrestler of the Week

ADRIAN, Mich.--Adrian College sophomore Isaiah Espinoza on Monday has been named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wrestler of the Week for the seven-day period ending Sunday. This marks the first such citation for the Adrian High School graduate.

Espinoza went 5-0 over the weekend en route to the 285-pound championship at the 2020 Waynesburg University Invitational, helping the Bulldogs place eighth out of 16 schools with 62.5 points. He accounted for a Bulldog-high 22 points toward the team total.

Espinoza pinned three opponents on the way--including a 34-second victory against Crawford Sargent of Trinity College to start his afternoon--to beating Rocky McGeary of the hometown team in a 5-1 decision for the 285 title bout. McGeary is nationally ranked No. 7 by D3wrestler.com and No. 8 by Intermat.

Espinoza also defeated Leo Fetterolf (Waynesburg) in a 2:20 fall, Jacob Walker (Washington & Jefferson) in a 1:35 fall in the quarterfinals and Palmer Rodenhaber (Alvernia) by 3-0 decision in the semifinals to earn the Invitational's most valuable wrestler award.

On the season, the social work major leads Adrian with 22 wins as part of a 22-3 record and is tied with 10 pins.

Adrian has its MIAA opener on Tuesday (7 p.m.) at Olivet.

