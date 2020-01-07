Men's Wrestling Drops MIAA Opener at Nationally-Ranked Olivet, 21-12

OLIVET, Mich.--Reigning Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wrestler of the Week Isaiah Espinoza was one of four Adrian College winners, but host Olivet College took six bouts to win the match, 21-12, in the MIAA opener for both schools at the Upton Center Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Espinoza, who debuted today in the D3wrestle.com national rankings at No. 5 for 285 pounds, got things going for the Bulldogs by edging Dominick Wilson, 3-2.

The Comets, however, won the next three bouts to take the lead for good at 10-3. Sophomore Elijah Sanchez and freshman Tanner Smith had tough losses at 133 and 141, respectively, by decision.

Junior Noah Nieman got Adrian back on the scoreboard at 149 with a big win over former Bulldog Drew Mandell, 14-7. Mandell is an "honorable mention" on the D3wrestle.com national rankings, but Nieman ended the second period with couple takedowns and began the third with a reversal to go up 9-5 before cruising to the seven-point decision.

Sophomore Derick Duvall doubled up Adam Hall, 10-5, at 165 to get Adrian within 14-9.

Olivet won the next two bouts before junior Devon Pingel rounded out the scoring on the night. The nationally-ranked wrestler at 197 by D3wrestle.com (No. 7), Intermat (No. 8) and National Wrestling Coaches' Association (No. 8), Pingel outdistanced Trevor Piggott, 11-4, who is listed as a D3wrestle.com national rankings "contender."

Adrian, which drops to a 9-5 dual-record, returns to the mat on Thursday, Jan. 16, when the Bulldogs host conference foe Alma in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center, starting at 7 p.m.

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs #BulldogProud