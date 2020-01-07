Men's Wrestling Drops MIAA Opener at Nationally-Ranked Olivet, 21-12

On Jan. 7, 2020, Noah Nieman (pictured, bottom) beat Drew Mandell of Olivet who is listed on D3wrestle.com's "honorable mention" national rankings. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Posted: Jan 07, 2020

OLIVET, Mich.--Reigning Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wrestler of the Week Isaiah Espinoza was one of four Adrian College winners, but host Olivet College took six bouts to win the match, 21-12, in the MIAA opener for both schools at the Upton Center Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Espinoza, who debuted today in the D3wrestle.com national rankings at No. 5 for 285 pounds, got things going for the Bulldogs by edging Dominick Wilson, 3-2.

The Comets, however, won the next three bouts to take the lead for good at 10-3. Sophomore Elijah Sanchez and freshman Tanner Smith had tough losses at 133 and 141, respectively, by decision.

Junior Noah Nieman got Adrian back on the scoreboard at 149 with a big win over former Bulldog Drew Mandell, 14-7. Mandell is an "honorable mention" on the D3wrestle.com national rankings, but Nieman ended the second period with couple takedowns and began the third with a reversal to go up 9-5 before cruising to the seven-point decision.

Sophomore Derick Duvall doubled up Adam Hall, 10-5, at 165 to get Adrian within 14-9. 

Olivet won the next two bouts before junior Devon Pingel rounded out the scoring on the night. The nationally-ranked wrestler at 197 by D3wrestle.com (No. 7), Intermat (No. 8) and National Wrestling Coaches' Association (No. 8), Pingel outdistanced Trevor Piggott, 11-4, who is listed as a D3wrestle.com national rankings "contender."

Adrian, which drops to a 9-5 dual-record, returns to the mat on Thursday, Jan. 16, when the Bulldogs host conference foe Alma in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center, starting at 7 p.m.

Wt. Summary
OC-AC
285
Isaiah Espinoza (Adrian) over Dominick Wilson (Olivet) (Dec 3-2)
0
3
125
Cameron Mahlich (Olivet) over Dajun Jones (Adrian) (MD 18-7)
4
0
133
Kyle Schaaf (Olivet) over Elijah Sanchez (Adrian) (Dec 5-3)
3
0
141
Andrew Castaneda (Olivet) over Tanner Smith (Adrian) (Dec 9-3)
3
0
149
Noah Nieman (Adrian) over Drew Mandell (Olivet) (Dec 14-7)
0
3
157
Cole Hersch (Olivet) over Zach Altman (Adrian) (MD 15-6)
4
0
165
Derick Duvall (Adrian) over Adam Hall (Olivet) (Dec 10-5)
0
3
174
Nicholas Worden (Olivet) over Ethan Garcia (Adrian) (MD 12-3)
4
0
184
Haydn Kinjorski (Olivet) over Kyle Emery (Adrian) (Dec 4-3)
3
0
197
Devon Pingel (Adrian) over Trevor Piggott (Olivet) (Dec 11-4)
0
3
165
Exhibition: Owen Guilford (Olivet) over Reginald Ryder (Adrian) (Fall 1:23)
0
0
197
Exhibition: Donald Moses III (Adrian) over Austin Engle (Olivet) (SV-3 4-2)
0
0
Team Score: 21 12
