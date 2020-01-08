Junior Noah Nieman Among NCAA Division III Leaders in Technical Falls

Junior Noah Nieman debuts in the first national statistical rankings, the NCAA Statistics Service released on Jan. 8, 2020. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Posted: Jan 08, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS--Noah Nieman, a junior on the Adrian College men's wrestling team, is among the national leaders in technical falls for Division III the NCAA Statistics Service released on Wednesday.

The Blissfield High School graduate out of Palmyra, Mich., leads the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with seven in a combined time of 32 minutes and 15 seconds. The mark of seven lists fourth-best in the nation for any weight class and is the fifth-most among all NCAA Divisions.

Tyler Gazaway of Roger Williams University, who wrestles in the same 149-pound class as Nieman, tops NCAA Division III with nine in time of 36:06. 5 Baldwin Wallace's Aaron Kelly (149) and Jared Kuhns York-Pa. (125) also have seven each, but officially rank fifth (35:21) and sixth (36:47), respectively, because of longer times to reach the mark. 

On the season, Nieman owns an 18-7 won-lost record with two pins. He picked up a quality victory yesterday in Adrian's close 21-12 loss at No. 25-ranked Olivet, doubling up Drew Mandell, 14-7, who is "honorable mention" on the D3wrestle.com national rankings, or 21st if the poll was extrapolated to the Top-25.

In addition, Adrian junior Devon Pingel and sophomore Isaiah Espinoza are sitting just outside the top-10 statistical rankings for most pins in the nation.

Adrian, which has a 9-5 dual-record, returns to the mat on Thursday, Jan. 16, when the Bulldogs host conference foe Alma in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center, starting at 7 p.m.

