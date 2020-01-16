Elijah Sanchez Spurs Men's Wrestling to Historic Win in Comeback Fashion over Alma, 27-21

The Adrian Bulldogs' bench reacts to 133-pound win for Elijah Sanchez in a third-period pin after he trailed his opponent by 11 points after the first. Adrian defeated Alma, 27-21, for the first time since 1981. (Action photo by Dominic Adams)
Posted: Jan 16, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich.--The Adrian College men's wrestling team made history on Thursday night at the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center where the Bulldogs took the last three bouts to earn a thrilling come-from-behind 27-21 victory over Alma College in their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association home opener.

Adrian beat the Scots for the first time in the modern-era that began in 2015-16 and overall since the 1980-81 campaign (36-10), snapping a seven-match losing streak in the series. The Bulldogs move to 10-5 in duals, reaching double-digit wins for the first time since 1970 when they finished 11-4-1 overall. 

But the competition began with one of the best individual comebacks in recent memory at 133 pounds. After the Scots took a 6-0 lead after a forfeit at 125, sophomore Elijah Sanchez pinned Noah Lopez in 5 minutes and 34 seconds after trailing 12-1 at the end of the first period to knot the score for Adrian at 6-all.

The teams continued to trade blows for the next five bouts as Alma built a 21-13 advantage with three matches to go. During this stretch, Brendan Ladd (4:59) and Zachary Cooper (1:13) picked up pins at 141 and 157, respectively, for the visitors. Adrian junior Noah Nieman registered a 16-5 major decision over Mason Priest at 149, and sophomore teammate Derick Duvall edged Jayce Kuehnlein, 8-7, at 165. In Duvall's match, he led 4-2 after one period and it was tied 6-6 after two before Duvall clinched the win on a reversal with 33 seconds left.

At 184 is when Adrian mounted its comeback as Kyle Emery shut out Clayton Todd with a 2:46 technical fall, 16-0, pulling the Bulldogs within 21-18.

A pin in 28 seconds by junior Devon Pingel over Joseph Muzzin at 197 gave Adrian its first lead at 24-21.

The Bulldogs (1-1 in the MIAA) clinched the team win at 285 as sophomore Isaiah Espinoza defeated Jacob Ransom in a 7-4 decision to account for the final six-point margin.

Adrian returns to mat action on Saturday when the junior varsity squad competes at the Elmhurst College-hosted Al Hanke Invitational for a 9 a.m. start, and officially the Bulldogs are back next Thursday (7 p.m.) against MIAA foe Trine University at home.

(Notes: Espinoza is nationally-ranked No. 4 by D3wrestle.com...Pingel is No. 7 by D3wrestle.com and No. 9 by InterMat & National Wrestling Coaches' Association...Nieman is listed on D3wrestle as "honorable mention" or No. 20...Espinoza leads Adrian with a 24-1 record while Pingel breaks a tie with Espinoza for an AC-best 11 pins among a 22-2 mark...for Alma, Austin Wieczorek is a 125 "honorable mention" by D3wrestle...the Scots have returning All-Americans in Brendan Ladd at 141 and Zachary Cooper at 149, who ranked ninth and second, respectively, on D3wrestle's chart.)

#BulldogsFight #GoDawgs #BulldogProud

