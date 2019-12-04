Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College

Sha'Trice Graves drives to the basket against crosstown rival Siena Heights, a 56-52 Bulldogs win on Nov. 26, 2019. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Sha'Trice Graves drives to the basket against crosstown rival Siena Heights, a 56-52 Bulldogs win on Nov. 26, 2019. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Game Leaders

Adrian
Pts: Rylee Campbell - 9
Reb: Sha'Trice Graves - 4
Ast: 2 Players (#20, #30) - 2
Hope
Pts: Olivia Voskuil - 13
Reb: Sydney Muller - 7
Ast: Meg Morehouse - 4

Team Stats

Adrian
Hope

Field Goals

(16-47)
(28-57)

Field Goal %

34.0%
49.1%

Rebounds

18
35

Assists

7
14

Turnovers

27
20

Pts off Turnovers

14
29

2nd Chance Pts

4
9

Pts in the Paint

18
44

Fastbreak Pts

0
22

Bench Pts

13
37
full stats
Posted: Dec 04, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich.—In the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball opener for both schools on Thursday, visiting Adrian held its own with nationally-ranked Hope after the opening 10 minutes but the Flying Dutch outscored the Bulldogs 25-4 during the second quarter to cruise to a 76-41 victory.

THE BASICS
Final Score: Hope College 76, Adrian College 41

Location: DeVos Fieldhouse; Holland, Mich.

Records: Hope Flying Dutch--8-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA; Adrian Bulldogs--4-2 overall, 0-1 MIAA 

National Rankings: Hope College is No. 6 by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (154 points) and No. 5 in the D3hoops.com (538) poll.

TOP 'DAWGS
= Sophomore Rylee Campbell led Adrian with nine points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

= Junior Rachel Bucher added seven points on 3-for-5 field goal shooting.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman (2 points, 3 rebounds) tied for game-high honors with three steals.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves led the team with four rebounds.

THE OPPOSITION
= Olivia Voskuil led all scorers with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor. She also had five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

= Sydney Muller added 10 points, including 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line, and a game-high seven rebounds.

= Megan Morehouse came off the bench to dish a game-high four assists in five minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian trailed only 16-12 after the first quarter. A layup by junior Arjanae Morgan (4 points) pulled the Bulldogs to 12-10 with 1 minute and 43 seconds to play.

= Hope, which never trailed, shot 55.6 percent (10-18) from the field while holding Adrian to just 16.7 percent (2-12) in the second quarter to seize control. The Flying Dutch outscored the Bulldogs by 21 points to go up with a commanding 41-16 at the intermission.

= In the second half, Hope used its depth to maintain a lead of no less than 15 points.

= Hope also held distinct statistical advantages in field goal percentage (.491-.340), rebounds (35-18), assists (14-7), points off turnovers (29-14), points in the paint (44-18), fastbreak points (22-0) and bench points (37-13). 

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Hope has won 46 straight meetings and now leads the all-time series over Adrian, 70-32.

= Adrian sees its two-game winning streak—which included a win over NAIA-scholarship and city rival Siena Heights, breaking SHU's 10-straight wins in the series--snapped.

UP NEXT
= Adrian will be idle until Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., when the Bulldogs host St. Mary's (Ind.) in their MIAA home opener in the Merillat Sport & Fitness Center.

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud

Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
December 14, 2019 Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
December 4, 2019 Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
November 26, 2019 Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
November 17, 2019 Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
November 16, 2019 Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
November 9, 2019 Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59
November 8, 2019 Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59