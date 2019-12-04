Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich.—In the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball opener for both schools on Thursday, visiting Adrian held its own with nationally-ranked Hope after the opening 10 minutes but the Flying Dutch outscored the Bulldogs 25-4 during the second quarter to cruise to a 76-41 victory.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Hope College 76, Adrian College 41

Location: DeVos Fieldhouse; Holland, Mich.

Records: Hope Flying Dutch--8-0 overall, 1-0 MIAA; Adrian Bulldogs--4-2 overall, 0-1 MIAA

National Rankings: Hope College is No. 6 by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (154 points) and No. 5 in the D3hoops.com (538) poll.

TOP 'DAWGS

= Sophomore Rylee Campbell led Adrian with nine points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

= Junior Rachel Bucher added seven points on 3-for-5 field goal shooting.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman (2 points, 3 rebounds) tied for game-high honors with three steals.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves led the team with four rebounds.

THE OPPOSITION

= Olivia Voskuil led all scorers with 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor. She also had five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

= Sydney Muller added 10 points, including 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line, and a game-high seven rebounds.

= Megan Morehouse came off the bench to dish a game-high four assists in five minutes.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian trailed only 16-12 after the first quarter. A layup by junior Arjanae Morgan (4 points) pulled the Bulldogs to 12-10 with 1 minute and 43 seconds to play.

= Hope, which never trailed, shot 55.6 percent (10-18) from the field while holding Adrian to just 16.7 percent (2-12) in the second quarter to seize control. The Flying Dutch outscored the Bulldogs by 21 points to go up with a commanding 41-16 at the intermission.

= In the second half, Hope used its depth to maintain a lead of no less than 15 points.

= Hope also held distinct statistical advantages in field goal percentage (.491-.340), rebounds (35-18), assists (14-7), points off turnovers (29-14), points in the paint (44-18), fastbreak points (22-0) and bench points (37-13).

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Hope has won 46 straight meetings and now leads the all-time series over Adrian, 70-32.

= Adrian sees its two-game winning streak—which included a win over NAIA-scholarship and city rival Siena Heights, breaking SHU's 10-straight wins in the series--snapped.

UP NEXT

= Adrian will be idle until Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., when the Bulldogs host St. Mary's (Ind.) in their MIAA home opener in the Merillat Sport & Fitness Center.

