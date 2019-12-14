Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)

The Adrian College women's basketball team has a pregame huddle during the 2019-20 campaign. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Game Leaders

St. Mary's (Ind.)
Pts: Giavanna Paradiso - 27
Reb: Jade Mosier - 9
Ast: Kelsie Bies - 5
Adrian
Pts: Arjanae Morgan - 9
Reb: Sha'Trice Graves - 8
Ast: Rachel Bucher - 3

Team Stats

St. Mary's (Ind.)
Adrian

Field Goals

(25-58)
(14-54)

Field Goal %

43.1%
25.9%

Rebounds

39
36

Assists

17
5

Turnovers

18
22

Pts off Turnovers

14
13

2nd Chance Pts

9
14

Pts in the Paint

24
20

Fastbreak Pts

4
0

Bench Pts

19
13
full stats
Posted: Dec 14, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich.--Visiting Saint Mary's (Ind.) used strong second and fourth quarters to pull away from Adrian in a 64-41 women's basketball victory in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Saturday afternoon. 

THE BASICS
Final Score: Saint Mary's (Ind.) College 64, Adrian College 41

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Saint Mary's Belles, 5-6 overall (2-1 MIAA); Adrian Bulldogs, 4-3 overall (0-2 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Junior Sha'Trice Graves led Adrian with eight rebounds.

= Classmate Arjanae Morgan dished a game-best six assists and had three steals.

= Junior Rachel Bucher chipped in with three assists and four rebounds.   

THE OPPOSITION
= Giavanna Paradiso scored a game-high 27 points on 11-for-14 field goal shooting. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

= Jade Mosier scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds, gave out three assists and made three steals.

= Maddie Rzepka had a game-high four assists. 

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian was held to 25.9 percent field goal shooting, or 14-of-54, while Saint Mary's made 25-of-58 for 43.1 percent.

= The Belles scored 24 points off 22 Bulldog turnovers.

= The teams battled to a 6-6 tie after the first quarter. St. Mary's began to take control with a 20-11 second quarter to go into the locker room up 26-17.

= But the Bulldogs, who were down 14 points, 35-21, with 4 minutes and 18 seconds to go in the third quarter, kept fighting and cut the deficit to just seven, 37-30, on sophomore Katy Shannon's layup with 97 seconds remaining. Sophomore Taylor Besgrove had five points during that spurt for Adrian.

= Saint Mary's, however, doubled up Adrian, 22-10, in the fourth to pull away for the victory.

= Adrian's only lead of the game came on the opening bucket by Graves in the lane, 2-0.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= The Bulldogs still lead the all-time series over the Belles, 30-18, including 20-6 at home. 

= Paradiso paces the MIAA in scoring with 18.4 points per game and is ranked fourth in field goal percentage at .519.

= Graves tops the conference in field goal shooting with a 55.8 percent clip and is third with 8.6 rebounds per outing. 

UP NEXT
= Adrian steps out of conference play on Wednesday when it will host Defiance at 7:30 p.m. here in the MSFC.

