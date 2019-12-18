Bulldogs Sting Visiting Yellow Jackets Behind Addison Bergman's First Career Double-Double

ADRIAN, Mich.--Sophomore forward Addison Bergman notched her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in her first-ever start to help propel Adrian to a 61-40 non-conference victory over visiting Defiance in women's basketball action on Wednesday.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 61, Defiance College 40

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 5-3 overall (0-2 MIAA); Defiance Yellow Jackets, 2-7 overall (2-1 HCAC)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds to go with two steals and two blocked shots.

= Bergman finished 6-of-7 at the free throw line and had two steals.

= Junior Arjanae Morgan contributed 10 points on 5-of-6 field goal shooting, a game-high four assists and two steals.

= Classmate Rachel Bucher recorded 12 points (5-9 FGs), six rebounds, three assists and three steals with a block.

THE OPPOSITION

= Lexie Sparks led Defiance with 10 points off the bench, making 3-of-5 field goals including 2-for-4 from three-point land.

= Briana Townley had a team-best six rebounds off the bench.

= Taylor Steinbrunner chipped in nine points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter which ended with an Adrian 11-9 lead. The teams combined for 13 turnovers while Defiance shot 36.4 percent (4-11) from the field and Adrian was 50.0 percent (5-10).

= Defiance had its biggest lead of three points, 9-6, on a Steinbrunner layup with 4 minutes and 7 seconds to go in the opening quarter.

= Sophomore Rylee Campbell drained a 3ball to tie the score at 9-all and Bucher converted a layup to put Adrian ahead for good as part of an 11-0 run that carried into the second quarter, when the Bulldogs went up 17-9 with 7:44 left.

= But the host Bulldogs got on track in the second quarter when they outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-5 to take a 28-14 lead at halftime. Adrian held DC to just 2-of-14 field goals for 14.3 percent and forced seven turnovers.

= In the second half, Adrian was never threatened while never losing grip on a double-digit lead and building a 25-point bulge at one point.

= Adrian took advantage of 21 Yellow Jackets turnovers that translated to 25 points.

= The Bulldogs dominated the paint scoring, 32-16, and had a decided rebounding advantage of 41-30.

= The Yellow Jackets' bench outscored Adrian's 31-15.

= Adrian held Defiance to 30.2 percent on field goals (16-53) while shooting 41.8 percent (23-55) from the floor.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Defiance holds a slim 14-13 all-time series lead, but Adrian is 10-6 at home against the Yellow Jackets.

= Defiance is a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference member.

= Bergman ties her career high for rebounds in a game.

= The Yellow Jackets have lost three straight games as tonight marked their fourth in the last six days. The 13-player roster includes 10 freshmen.

= Defiance leading scorer Taylor Day was held nine points below her 10.6 scoring average.

UP NEXT

= Adrian will be idle until traveling to Nashville, Tenn., for the Music City Classic where the Bulldogs will play Carroll (Wis.) on Sunday, Dec. 29, and Carthage on Monday, Dec. 30.

