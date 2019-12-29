Sha'Trice Graves Records Third Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Carroll (Wisconsin)

NASHVILLE--Junior Sha'Trice Graves posted her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as the Adrian College women's basketball team couldn't overcome a slow start in the first half in a 71-57 non-conference loss to Carroll (Wisconsin) in Sunday's opener at the Music City Classic on the campus of Trevecca Nazarene University.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Carroll University 71, Adrian College 57

Location: Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore PE Center; Nashville, Tenn.

Records: Carroll Pioneers, 4-6 overall (1-2 CCIW); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-4 overall (0-2 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Graves led all scorers on 4-for-8 from the field, plus she had two blocked shots.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman pulled down a game-best 14 rebounds to go along with other career highs of three blocks and four assists.

= Classmate Rylee Campbell came off the bench to match Graves for game-high scoring honors with 14 points on four 3-pointers.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (3 points, 4 rebounds) tied for the game lead with three steals.

THE OPPOSITION

= Kayla Stefka and Kate Christian had 11 points apiece while both coming off the bench. The former led the team with seven rebounds.

= Emily Majerus (6 points) dished a game-high seven assists off the bench.

= Katie Evans, who scored seven points, led the Pios with three steals and had five rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Carroll took a 23-14 lead after the opening quarter and went into the locker room with a 46-31 halftime advantage.

= Adrian had its biggest lead with 4 minutes and 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Campbell nailed a 3ball to make it 11-7.

= But the Pioneers closed the quarter on a 16-3 lead to take control and never gave up the lead after that.

= In the second half, the Bulldogs got the deficit to single-digits a couple times but were kept at bay. Adrian outscored Carroll, 26-25, over the last 20 minutes.

= Carroll scored 25 points off 23 Adrian turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs on second-chance points, 21-9. The Pioneers' bench had 36 points to Adrian's 20.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Carroll is a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

= Adrian had been idle since Dec. 18 when it defeated Defiance at home, 61-40.

= This marked the first-ever meeting between the programs.

= Graves takes over the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association lead with a 9.3 rebounding average.

= Campbell leads Adrian with 10.2 points per game.

= Bucher has 20 steals on the season to lead the Bulldogs and rank sixth in the MIAA.

UP NEXT

= Adrian wraps up the Music City Classic on Monday against Carthage with a 2 p.m. Eastern tip time.

