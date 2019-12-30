Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville

NASHVILLE--Carthage made five more free throws than Adrian attempted to hold off the Bulldogs in a low-scoring affair, 41-32, in women's basketball non-conference action on Monday to conclude the Music City Classic on the campus of Trevecca Nazarene University.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Carthage College 41, Adrian College 32

Location: Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore PE Center; Nashville, Tenn.

Records: Carthage Lady Reds, 6-5 overall (1-1 CCIW); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-5 overall (0-2 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Junior college transfer Arjanae Morgan led Adrian with 15 points to pace all scorers. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves had 12 rebounds and game-high four blocked shots.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman (6 points) added 11 rebounds and two blocks.

THE OPPOSITION

= Sammie Woodward led Carthage with 14 points and she had four rebounds.

= Kelsey Coshun (6 points) grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds while getting four steals and three blocks.

= Amanda Larson dished a game-best six assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Both teams struggled to make shots from the field as Adrian was 13-of-63 for 20.6 percent while Carthage was 11-of-52 for 21.2 percent. But the Lady Reds made five 3-pointers while the Bulldogs missed all 17 of their attempts beyond the arc and CC also was 14 for 20 from the free throw line (AC went 6-for-9).

= Carthage never trailed, jumped out to an 11-2 lead by the 4-minute, 46-second mark and led 15-9 after the end of the first quarter.

= Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had another good day on the glass by outrebounding the Lady Reds 50 to 43, led by Bergman and Graves.

= Adrian managed to stay within a few possessions--falling behind double-digits on a few occasions--but just couldn't overcome a cold-shooting afternoon.

= Carthage also led 22-17 at halftime and 27-25 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Reds doubled up the Bulldogs in the fourth, 14-7.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Adrian leads the all-time series over Carthage, 3-1. This was the teams' first meeting since Dec. 17, 1993, when the Bulldogs picked up an 88-78 road win.

= Adrian faced its second opponent from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in as many days. The Bulldogs played Carroll (Wisconsin) yesterday.

= The Bulldogs' 32 points today are their lowest scoring output since a 65-29 home loss to Trine on Jan. 10, 2018.

= At 73 points, this is the lowest scoring game since Adrian (57) and Albion (15) combined for 72 on Feb. 22, 1973.

UP NEXT

= Adrian resumes Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Calvin (3 p.m.).

