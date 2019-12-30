Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville

Rachel Bucher drives past a Siena Heights opponent as the Bulldogs upset their crosstown NAIA-scholarship rivals, 56-52, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Rachel Bucher drives past a Siena Heights opponent as the Bulldogs upset their crosstown NAIA-scholarship rivals, 56-52, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Game Leaders

Carthage
Pts: Sammie Woodward - 14
Reb: Kelsey Coshun - 17
Ast: Amanda Larson - 6
Adrian
Pts: Arjanae Morgan - 15
Reb: Sha'Trice Graves - 12
Ast: 3 Players (#20, #21, #34) - 1

Team Stats

Carthage
Adrian

Field Goals

(11-52)
(13-63)

Field Goal %

21.2%
20.6%

Rebounds

43
50

Assists

8
3

Turnovers

10
14

Pts off Turnovers

4
9

2nd Chance Pts

9
10

Pts in the Paint

8
20

Fastbreak Pts

2
8

Bench Pts

0
8
full stats
Posted: Dec 30, 2019

NASHVILLE--Carthage made five more free throws than Adrian attempted to hold off the Bulldogs in a low-scoring affair, 41-32, in women's basketball non-conference action on Monday to conclude the Music City Classic on the campus of Trevecca Nazarene University.

THE BASICS
Final Score: Carthage College 41, Adrian College 32

Location: Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore PE Center; Nashville, Tenn.

Records: Carthage Lady Reds, 6-5 overall (1-1 CCIW); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-5 overall (0-2 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Junior college transfer Arjanae Morgan led Adrian with 15 points to pace all scorers. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves had 12 rebounds and game-high four blocked shots.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman (6 points) added 11 rebounds and two blocks.

THE OPPOSITION
= Sammie Woodward led Carthage with 14 points and she had four rebounds.   

= Kelsey Coshun (6 points) grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds while getting four steals and three blocks.

= Amanda Larson dished a game-best six assists.  

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Both teams struggled to make shots from the field as Adrian was 13-of-63 for 20.6 percent while Carthage was 11-of-52 for 21.2 percent. But the Lady Reds made five 3-pointers while the Bulldogs missed all 17 of their attempts beyond the arc and CC also was 14 for 20 from the free throw line (AC went 6-for-9).

= Carthage never trailed, jumped out to an 11-2 lead by the 4-minute, 46-second mark and led 15-9 after the end of the first quarter.

= Despite the loss, the Bulldogs had another good day on the glass by outrebounding the Lady Reds 50 to 43, led by Bergman and Graves.

= Adrian managed to stay within a few possessions--falling behind double-digits on a few occasions--but just couldn't overcome a cold-shooting afternoon.

= Carthage also led 22-17 at halftime and 27-25 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Reds doubled up the Bulldogs in the fourth, 14-7.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= Adrian leads the all-time series over Carthage, 3-1. This was the teams' first meeting since Dec. 17, 1993, when the Bulldogs picked up an 88-78 road win.

= Adrian faced its second opponent from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in as many days. The Bulldogs played Carroll (Wisconsin) yesterday.

= The Bulldogs' 32 points today are their lowest scoring output since a 65-29 home loss to Trine on Jan. 10, 2018.

= At 73 points, this is the lowest scoring game since Adrian (57) and Albion (15) combined for 72 on Feb. 22, 1973.

UP NEXT
= Adrian resumes Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Calvin (3 p.m.). 

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud

Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville
December 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville
Sha'Trice Graves Records Third Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Carroll (Wisconsin)
December 29, 2019 Sha'Trice Graves Records Third Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Carroll (Wisconsin)
Bulldogs Sting Visiting Yellow Jackets Behind Addison Bergman's First Career Double-Double
December 18, 2019 Bulldogs Sting Visiting Yellow Jackets Behind Addison Bergman's First Career Double-Double
Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
December 14, 2019 Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
December 4, 2019 Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
November 26, 2019 Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
November 17, 2019 Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
November 16, 2019 Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
November 9, 2019 Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59
November 8, 2019 Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59