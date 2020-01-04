Women's Basketball Begins 2020 on the Road at MIAA Foe Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Despite a career-high 19 points in a Bulldogs jersey from junior Arjanae Morgan, Adrian couldn't overcome a strong second half by host Calvin in a 68-50 loss to the Knights during Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball action on Saturday afternoon. More details to come later....

THE BASICS

Final Score: Calvin College 68, Adrian College 50

Location: Van Noord Arena; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Records: Calvin Knights, 8-5 (2-2 MIAA); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-6 overall (0-3 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Morgan also tied for the game lead with five assists and three steals.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman added 11 points and led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds to go with three blocked shots.

= Freshman Maddie Schramko came off the bench to swat four blocks and get four rebounds--both career bests.

THE OPPOSITION

= Gabby Timmer had a double-doubled with game highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds. She went 9-for-15 from the field while also getting seven blocks and four assists.

= Leah Harris contributed 12 points, five assists and three blocks.

= Stephanie Coors chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Calvin outscored Adrian 24-10 in the third quarter to take command of a contest that was close at halftime, when the Knights led 29-22.

= Adrian was trailing 17-10 in the first quarter, but used a 7-0 run over the last 1 minute and 59 seconds to knot the score 17-all after 10 minutes. Bergman keyed the rally by scoring four points on two free throws and a layup at the buzzer.

=

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

=

UP NEXT

= Adrian will host MIAA opponent Albion at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud