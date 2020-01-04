Women's Basketball Begins 2020 on the Road at MIAA Foe Calvin

The Adrian Bulldogs have a women's basketball team huddle in front of their bench just before the opening tip of a game in 2019-20. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Game Leaders

Adrian
Pts: Arjanae Morgan - 19
Reb: Addison Bergman - 7
Ast: Arjanae Morgan - 5
Calvin
Pts: Gabby Timmer - 21
Reb: Gabby Timmer - 15
Ast: 2 Players (#34, #10) - 5

Team Stats

Adrian
Calvin

Field Goals

(19-63)
(27-62)

Field Goal %

30.2%
43.5%

Rebounds

42
43

Assists

10
21

Turnovers

19
20

Pts off Turnovers

10
13

2nd Chance Pts

8
5

Pts in the Paint

36
30

Fastbreak Pts

8
11

Bench Pts

14
15
full stats
Posted: Jan 04, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Despite a career-high 19 points in a Bulldogs jersey from junior Arjanae Morgan, Adrian couldn't overcome a strong second half by host Calvin in a 68-50 loss to the Knights during Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball action on Saturday afternoon. More details to come later....

THE BASICS
Final Score: Calvin College 68, Adrian College 50

Location: Van Noord Arena; Grand Rapids, Mich.

Records: Calvin Knights, 8-5 (2-2 MIAA); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-6 overall (0-3 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Morgan also tied for the game lead with five assists and three steals.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman added 11 points and led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds to go with three blocked shots.

= Freshman Maddie Schramko came off the bench to swat four blocks and get four rebounds--both career bests. 

THE OPPOSITION
= Gabby Timmer had a double-doubled with game highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds. She went 9-for-15 from the field while also getting seven blocks and four assists.

= Leah Harris contributed 12 points, five assists and three blocks.

= Stephanie Coors chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.    

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Calvin outscored Adrian 24-10 in the third quarter to take command of a contest that was close at halftime, when the Knights led 29-22.

= Adrian was trailing 17-10 in the first quarter, but used a 7-0 run over the last 1 minute and 59 seconds to knot the score 17-all after 10 minutes. Bergman keyed the rally by scoring four points on two free throws and a layup at the buzzer.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
=

UP NEXT
= Adrian will host MIAA opponent Albion at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center.

