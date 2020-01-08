Sha'Trice Graves Posts Double-Double in Loss to Albion, 65-47

ADRIAN, Mich.--Junior Sha'Trice Graves recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, but Adrian had a tough time handling the Albion full-court press in the second half when the visiting Britons pulled away for a 65-47 victory Wednesday in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball play.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Albion College 65, Adrian College 47

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Albion Britons, 11-2 (3-1 MIAA); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-7 overall (0-4 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Graves stuffed the boxscore with four blocked shots to lead all student-athletes, three steals and two steals while notching her double-double. She shot 5-for-8 from the field.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman (8 points) added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

= Freshman Kiara Wernette came off the bench to contribute a career-best six points and she had three rebounds and two steals.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (4 points) led Adrian with three assists and pulled down five rebounds.

THE OPPOSITION

= Rain Hinton also had a double-double for Albion with a game-high 26 points, including 10-for-12 at the free throw line, and 12 rebounds.

= Emily Bernas chipped in 16 points on 6-for-10 from the field. She also had three rebounds and three steals.

= Elena Welker (8 points) had game highs of five assists and four steals while grabbing six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian was plagued by committing a season-high 36 turnovers that helped translate to 28 points and the Bulldogs missed all 11 three-point attempts.

= Albion broke open a close game in the third quarter by employing a full-court press, outscoring Adrian 17-9 to start the second half and gain a 43-32 lead going into the fourth quarter. The visitors iced the win with a 22-15 fourth quarter run to account for the final margin and biggest lead of 18 points.

= But despite their struggles, the Bulldogs hung tough with the Britons and trailed only 17-10 after 10 minutes and 26-23 at halftime. Graves scored seven of her team's 13 points in the second quarter when Adrian cut a seven-point deficit to three.

= The Bulldogs made 17 of 47 field goals for 36.2 percent.

= Albion never trailed in the contest.

= Adrian outrebounded Albion 42-37, but surrendered 30 points in the paint to the Britons who allowed 20.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Graves took over sole possession of first place in the MIAA with 9.8 rebounds per game.

= Adrian held Albion to its second-lowest field goal percentage of the season as it connected on only 32.8 percent (21-64).

= Graves ups her career blocks total to 129 for second-place in Adrian history.

= Hinton is third in MIAA scoring with 16.5 points per game, fourth in rebounding (8.0 rpg) and second in field goal percentage (52.8 percent).

= Adrian still leads the all-time series versus Albion, 57-47 (27-23 at home), but the Britons have won the last seven meetings since the 2015-16 season.

UP NEXT

= Adrian will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday when it visits MIAA opponent Kalamazoo for a 3 p.m. tip-off.

