Host Kalamazoo Hornets Nips Women's Basketball by a Point, 63-62

Game Leaders

Adrian
Pts: Sha'Trice Graves - 14
Reb: Chelsea Palmer - 10
Ast: Kiara Wernette - 4
Kalamazoo
Pts: Kaytlyn Tidey - 22
Reb: Georgie Andrews - 9
Ast: Kaytlyn Tidey - 3

Team Stats

Adrian
Kalamazoo

Field Goals

(23-66)
(23-62)

Field Goal %

34.8%
37.1%

Rebounds

41
43

Assists

10
9

Turnovers

14
16

Pts off Turnovers

15
11

2nd Chance Pts

18
11

Pts in the Paint

26
26

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

20
9
full stats
Posted: Jan 11, 2020

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--Junior Sha'Trice Graves led Adrian with 14 points and had a season-high six blocked shots, and newcomer Chelsea Palmer shined with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, but Darby Scott made a crucial free throw to help Kalamazoo hold off the Bulldogs for a 63-62 victory in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball action on Saturday. More details to come later....

THE BASICS
Final Score: Kalamazoo College 63, Adrian College 62

Location: Anderson Athletic Center, Kalamazoo, Mich.

Records: Kalamazoo Hornets, 3-11 overall (1-4 MIAA); Adrian Bulldogs, 5-8 overall (0-5 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Graves added seven rebounds.

= Sophomore Rylee Campbell chipped in 11 points and four steals.

= Freshman Kiara Wernette (6 points, 5 rebounds) produced an AC season-high six steals to tie for the game lead and dished a game-high four assists.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (8 points) had eight rebounds. 

=

THE OPPOSITION
= Kaytlyn Tidey led Kzoo with a game-high 22 points and she had four rebounds with three assists.

= Isabelle Clark added 21 points and six rebounds.

= Georgie Andrews (5 points) led the team with six steals and nine rebounds.

=    

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian led 54-48 on Campbell's 3ball with 5 minutes and 43 seconds left.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
=.

UP NEXT

