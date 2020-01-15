Bulldogs Employ Fast Start to Cruise Past Mount Mary in First-Ever Meeting

ADRIAN, Mich.--The Adrian College women's basketball team blitzed to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter to cruise to a 67-44 non-conference victory Wednesday over visiting Mount Mary in the first meeting between the schools.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 67, Mount Mary University 44

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 6-8 overall (0-4 MIAA); Mount Mary Blue Angels, 4-12 (0-0 ACAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Sophomore transfer Chelsea Palmer came off the bench to net a game-best 13 points on 6-for-11 from the floor in 16 minutes. She also had three rebounds and a blocked shot.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman added seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves (6 points) posted game highs of 13 rebounds and four blocks.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (6 points) and sophomore Rylee Campbell (9 points) led Adrian with four assists each.

THE OPPOSITION

= Starter Erica Williams and reserve Lucy Pavelko led the Blue Angels with 10 points apiece. The former led the team with eight rebounds and two steals with the latter.

= Nyasia Hardy recorded a game-high six assists.

= Zyah Burnett had four blocks and six rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian shot 47.1 percent (8-17) from the field while holding MMU to 12.5 percent (2-16) in the first quarter to take a commanding 19-5 advantage. The Bulldogs never trailed tonight.

= Adrian led 35-15 at halftime and got the knockout blow in the third quarter when the Bulldogs outscored the Blue Angels 12-4 to go up 47-19 going into the fourth.

= The home team also enjoyed statistical advantages in rebounds (52-38), assists (22-8), blocks (9-4), field goal percentage (.406; 28-69 to .180; 11-61), 3-point percentage (.412; 7-17 to .286; 4-14).

= The Blue Angels made 18 of 24 free throws for 75.0 percent while the Bulldogs went to the line only nine times.

= Adrian's bench outscored MMU's 33-16 and dominated the paint 34 to 6. The 'Dogs also had 11 fastbreak points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Adrian coach Kathy Morris was able to play all 17 student-athletes dressed for the game, and 13 scored at least one point.

= Adrian snaps a five-game losing streak while MMU extends its to six.

= Mount Mary, an all-female institution based in Milwaukee, Wis., competes in the American Collegiate Athletic Association.

= The Bulldogs set some season highs against Mount Mary, including rebounds (52) and assists (22) as well as blocks at home (9).

= Graves is averaging 9.9 rebounds and with 35 blocks this season, she is closing in (139) on the all-time school record of 153 by Ann Terpstra from 1996-2000.

= Palmer, who played at Jackson College two years ago, is averaging 7.3 points while shooting 48.6 percent from the field (13-27) and 4.0 rebounds since joining the Bulldogs for the spring semester.

UP NEXT

= Adrian resumes its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule for the rest of the season, beginning Saturday when Olivet comes to town for a 3 p.m. tip-off.

