Balanced Scoring Propels Bulldogs Past Comets in MIAA Women's Basketball, 91-67

Rylee Campbell (#30) closely guards her opponent while teammates Maddie Schramko (#11) and Chelsea Palmer look on. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Rylee Campbell (#30) closely guards her opponent while teammates Maddie Schramko (#11) and Chelsea Palmer look on. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)

Game Leaders

Olivet
Pts: DeeDee Post - 20
Reb: 3 Players (#13, #25, #55) - 7
Ast: DeeDee Post - 3
Adrian
Pts: Rylee Campbell - 20
Reb: Sha'Trice Graves - 8
Ast: 2 Players (#15, #33) - 4

Team Stats

Olivet
Adrian

Field Goals

(24-62)
(34-69)

Field Goal %

38.7%
49.3%

Rebounds

33
42

Assists

7
24

Turnovers

17
14

Pts off Turnovers

11
21

2nd Chance Pts

2
17

Pts in the Paint

34
42

Fastbreak Pts

13
6

Bench Pts

4
27
full stats
Posted: Jan 18, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich.--Sophomore Rylee Campbell found her shooting touch to the tune of a game-high-tying 20 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead three Adrian teammates in double digits, as the Bulldogs blitzed past the visiting Olivet Comets, 91-67, in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball action on Saturday.

THE BASICS
Final Score: Adrian College 91, Olivet College 67

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 7-8 overall (1-4 MIAA); Olivet Comets, 4-13 overall (1-7 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS
= Sophomore Chelsea Palmer came off the bench to post 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and three blocked shots.  

= Sophomore Addison Bergman added 19 points on 7-for-8 field goal shooting and 7-for-7 at the free throw stripe, six rebounds and three assists.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves (5 points) pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and dished three assists.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (5 points) dished a game-best four assists and led all student-athletes with three steals. 

= Senior Alivia Kondrath scored 15 points on 6-for-9 from the field, passed for four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

= Campbell finished 7-for-11 from the field, including 6-of-9 beyond the arc. She added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

THE OPPOSITION
= DeeDee Post was one of four Olivet starters in double figures with 20 points, and she recorded four rebounds and three assists.

= Hannah Brown (6-8 FGs), Zara Weber (5-8) and Amari Brown chipped in 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

= Jazmin Hildebrand (4 points), Rachel Swartz (4 points) and Amari Brown led Olivet with seven rebounds apiece.  

HOW IT HAPPENED
= Adrian outscored a shorthanded Olivet squad in all four quarters, leading 19-17 after 10 minutes, 21-13 at halftime, 27-18 in the third and 24-19 in the fourth.

= The Bulldogs made 49.3 percent (34-69) of their field goals, including 52.9 percent on 9-of-17 from three-point land, while holding the Comets to a 38.7 clip (24-62) from the floor.

= Adrian also won the glass with 42 rebounds to 33 for Olivet, which had 17 turnovers that turned into 21 points for the home team.

= Olivet led by four points, 11-7, after Post had a putback with 4 minutes and 50 seconds in the early going. There were four ties and four lead changes in the first quarter.

= But Adrian finished the opening quarter on a 12-6 run to go up by two points, sparked by back-to-back 3balls by Campbell and a pair of layups by Palmer.  

= After Weber opened the second frame with a trey to make it 20-19, Adrian reclaimed the lead for good on a Palmer jumpshot.

= From there, the Bulldogs took control and never were threatened after that. Kondrath led Adrian with nine points during a 19-7 run as AC led by double-digits for the first time. Adrian shot 50 percent and held Olivet to 28.7 percent from the field during the key second quarter.

= In the second half, Adrian led by 10 points or more for all but two minutes.

= Adrian coach Kathy Morris was able to get excellent production from her bench--which outscored Olivet's 27-4--led by Palmer and freshman Kiara Wernette (7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists.)

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
= The Comets had seven players dressed on the bench.

= Adrian's 91 points scored are a season high as are the 24 assists on 34 made field goals.

= Adrian leads the all-time series over Olivet 72-30, including 39-16 at home. 

= The Bulldogs reach 90 points for the first time since a 92-86 win over Hanover on Nov. 16, 2013 in Lexington, Ky. That's a span of 160 games.

= Graves maintains her MIAA rebounding lead with 9.7 per contest.

= Bergman checks into the conference top-5 for field goal percentage at No. 3 with .500, or 45 of 90.

= Wernette has 10 assists over her last three outings.

UP NEXT
= Adrian completes its three-game homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) versus three-time defending MIAA champion Trine at the MSFC.  

#AdrianBulldogs #GoDawgs #GDTBAB #BulldogProud

Balanced Scoring Propels Bulldogs Past Comets in MIAA Women's Basketball, 91-67
January 18, 2020 Balanced Scoring Propels Bulldogs Past Comets in MIAA Women's Basketball, 91-67
Bulldogs Employ Fast Start to Cruise Past Mount Mary in First-Ever Meeting
January 15, 2020 Bulldogs Employ Fast Start to Cruise Past Mount Mary in First-Ever Meeting
Host Kalamazoo Hornets Nip Women's Basketball by a Point, 63-62
January 11, 2020 Host Kalamazoo Hornets Nip Women's Basketball by a Point, 63-62
Sha'Trice Graves Posts Double-Double in Loss to Albion, 65-47
January 8, 2020 Sha'Trice Graves Posts Double-Double in Loss to Albion, 65-47
Women's Basketball Begins 2020 on the Road at MIAA Foe Calvin
January 4, 2020 Women's Basketball Begins 2020 on the Road at MIAA Foe Calvin
Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville
December 30, 2019 Women's Basketball Wraps Up 2019 with Music City Classic in Nashville
Sha'Trice Graves Records Third Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Carroll (Wisconsin)
December 29, 2019 Sha'Trice Graves Records Third Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Carroll (Wisconsin)
Bulldogs Sting Visiting Yellow Jackets Behind Addison Bergman's First Career Double-Double
December 18, 2019 Bulldogs Sting Visiting Yellow Jackets Behind Addison Bergman's First Career Double-Double
Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
December 14, 2019 Shooting Woes, Turnovers Plague Women's Basketball Against Saint Mary's (Ind.)
Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
December 4, 2019 Second Quarter Dooms Women's Basketball at Nationally Top-5 Ranked Hope College
Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
November 26, 2019 Bulldogs Pin First Loss of the Season by Siena Heights in City Rivalry Game; Win 56-52
Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
November 17, 2019 Women's Basketball Captures Alvernia College Tournament Third-Place Game with Solid Defensive Effort
Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
November 16, 2019 Adrian Loses Squeaker to Brooklyn in Battle of Bulldogs in Pennsylvania, 60-54
Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
November 9, 2019 Balanced Scoring Carries Women's Basketball Past Hiram, 85-80, in Home Opener
Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59
November 8, 2019 Women's Basketball Pulls Away Late from Manchester in Season Opener, 75-59