Balanced Scoring Propels Bulldogs Past Comets in MIAA Women's Basketball, 91-67

ADRIAN, Mich.--Sophomore Rylee Campbell found her shooting touch to the tune of a game-high-tying 20 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead three Adrian teammates in double digits, as the Bulldogs blitzed past the visiting Olivet Comets, 91-67, in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball action on Saturday.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 91, Olivet College 67

Location: Merillat Sport and Fitness Center; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 7-8 overall (1-4 MIAA); Olivet Comets, 4-13 overall (1-7 MIAA)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Sophomore Chelsea Palmer came off the bench to post 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

= Sophomore Addison Bergman added 19 points on 7-for-8 field goal shooting and 7-for-7 at the free throw stripe, six rebounds and three assists.

= Junior Sha'Trice Graves (5 points) pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and dished three assists.

= Junior Rachel Bucher (5 points) dished a game-best four assists and led all student-athletes with three steals.

= Senior Alivia Kondrath scored 15 points on 6-for-9 from the field, passed for four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

= Campbell finished 7-for-11 from the field, including 6-of-9 beyond the arc. She added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

THE OPPOSITION

= DeeDee Post was one of four Olivet starters in double figures with 20 points, and she recorded four rebounds and three assists.

= Hannah Brown (6-8 FGs), Zara Weber (5-8) and Amari Brown chipped in 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

= Jazmin Hildebrand (4 points), Rachel Swartz (4 points) and Amari Brown led Olivet with seven rebounds apiece.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Adrian outscored a shorthanded Olivet squad in all four quarters, leading 19-17 after 10 minutes, 21-13 at halftime, 27-18 in the third and 24-19 in the fourth.

= The Bulldogs made 49.3 percent (34-69) of their field goals, including 52.9 percent on 9-of-17 from three-point land, while holding the Comets to a 38.7 clip (24-62) from the floor.

= Adrian also won the glass with 42 rebounds to 33 for Olivet, which had 17 turnovers that turned into 21 points for the home team.

= Olivet led by four points, 11-7, after Post had a putback with 4 minutes and 50 seconds in the early going. There were four ties and four lead changes in the first quarter.

= But Adrian finished the opening quarter on a 12-6 run to go up by two points, sparked by back-to-back 3balls by Campbell and a pair of layups by Palmer.

= After Weber opened the second frame with a trey to make it 20-19, Adrian reclaimed the lead for good on a Palmer jumpshot.

= From there, the Bulldogs took control and never were threatened after that. Kondrath led Adrian with nine points during a 19-7 run as AC led by double-digits for the first time. Adrian shot 50 percent and held Olivet to 28.7 percent from the field during the key second quarter.

= In the second half, Adrian led by 10 points or more for all but two minutes.

= Adrian coach Kathy Morris was able to get excellent production from her bench--which outscored Olivet's 27-4--led by Palmer and freshman Kiara Wernette (7 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists.)

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= The Comets had seven players dressed on the bench.

= Adrian's 91 points scored are a season high as are the 24 assists on 34 made field goals.

= Adrian leads the all-time series over Olivet 72-30, including 39-16 at home.

= The Bulldogs reach 90 points for the first time since a 92-86 win over Hanover on Nov. 16, 2013 in Lexington, Ky. That's a span of 160 games.

= Graves maintains her MIAA rebounding lead with 9.7 per contest.

= Bergman checks into the conference top-5 for field goal percentage at No. 3 with .500, or 45 of 90.

= Wernette has 10 assists over her last three outings.

UP NEXT

= Adrian completes its three-game homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) versus three-time defending MIAA champion Trine at the MSFC.

