VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase

ADRIAN, Mich. – The No. 6 Adrian College women's hockey team secured sole-control of the top spot in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association on Saturday evening, blowing out Aurora University. Two Bulldogs posted hat tricks in the victory.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian 8, Aurora 1

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena - Adrian College)

Records: Adrian 8-1-1 (5-0 NCHA), Aurora 8-2-0 (4-1 NCHA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

It took just shy of 10 minutes before AC made the board, as Jaqueline White won a scrum down low, feeding the puck to Maggie Mitter behind the net, before Brianna Buchanan collected in front of the net for the tally at 10:16.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to two, as Jessica VonRuden was able to get an unassisted tally with 5 minutes remaining in the opening stanza, as her shot deflected off the skate of a defender and into the back of the goal.

Aurora, having posted just one shot it the first period, posted its only goal of the contests four minutes into the middle frame.

Adrian regained its two goal lead in the 16th minute, as Julia Barrett sent a cross zone pass to Kaleigh Cadorette who carried it into the offensive end, before feeding it to Neysa Miller for the finishing touches.

Mitter kicked off a crazy third period, posting the first of five goals in the second minute, helped along by Jaden Rilei and White.

Collecting the next four goals were Buchanan and VonRuden to complete the hat tricks, alternating between goals. Une Bjelland owned three assists in the flurry of goals, while Mitter, Rylee Bates and White all added two.

In goal sophomore Denisa Jandova 19 stops for her seventh win of the season.

AC dominated the faceoff (40-16) and shot (58-19) categories.

TOP DOGS

Sophomore Jessica VonRuden had the game-winning goal in the 15th minute of the contest, eventually collecting a hat trick as well.

Also recording a hat trick was assistant captain Brianna Buchanan, who owned the first tally of the game.

Classmate Maggie Mitter led the point count for the Bulldogs, with four on a goal and a trio of assists.

UP NEXT

Adrian returns to action at 3 p.m. on Sunday to close out its weekend NCHA series with Aurora University.

