Julia Barrett Power Play Goal in Second Period Lifts @AdrianWHockey to Sweep of Aurora

ADRIAN, Mich.--The nationally-ranked Adrian College women's hockey team got a power play goal from sophomore defenseman Julia Barrett midway through the second period to earn a 2-1 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association victory and a weekend sweep of visiting Aurora on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs walloped the Spartans the day before by an 8-1 score.

THE BASICS

= Final Score: Adrian College 2, Aurora University 1

= Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

= Updated Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 9-1-1 overall (6-0 NCHA); Aurora Spartans, 8-3 overall (4-2 NCHA)

= National Rankings: Adrian is No. 6 (80 points) by U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO.com)

TOP 'DAWGS

= Senior forward Nicole Guagliardo scored Adrian's other goal.

= Junior goalie Mia Glassco made 24 saves to move to 2-0 on the season.

= Sophomore Jessica VonRuden, who contributed an assist, dominated the face-off circle with 13 wins in 17 draws and led all skaters with nine shots on goal.

= Adrian dominated face-off possession (40 won, 23 lost) thanks to a strong presence from senior Brianna Buchanan (9-5), junior Abbie Grias (10-6) and Von Ruden (13-4).

THE OPPOSITION

= Kate Powell and Olivia Matson found the scoresheet with a goal and an assist, respectively. Matson also led the team with six shots.

= Goaltender Chiara Pfosi had 37 stops as the Second Star of the Game to help keep her team close.

= Nicole McKernan led the Spartans with 11 face-off wins and 29 draws.

HOW IT HAPPENED

= Leading 1-0, Adrian scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 8 minutes and 7 seconds remaining in the second period while working on a power play. Patrolling the point, senior Kelly O'Sullivan passed the puck to VonRuden at the right circle where she drove a shot toward the goal as Barrett tipped the puck into the net top shelf for her first of the season.

= The Spartans cut the lead in half with a goal by Powell 94 seconds into the third period. It was her first of the season.

= Aurora pulled Pfosi in favor of an extra attacker for the final 1:07, but couldn't get the equalizing goal to force overtime because of good AC defense that blocked two shots.

= The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 8:17 of the first period when Guagliardo found the back of the net for her team-leading seventh goal of the season on assists from freshman Une Bjelland and senior Rylee Bates.

= Adrian outshot Aurora 14-5 in the first period and 15-9 in the second en route to a 39-25 advantage overall.

= The Bulldogs had a golden opportunity to get an insurance goal with about five minutes left to play when VonRuden got past the AU defense for a mini-breakaway, but her shot from close range was gloved down by Pfosi. VonRuden also had back-to-back scoring chances stopped in the slot two minutes later.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

= Aurora came into the weekend winners in eight of its previous nine outings, but left Adrian on a three-game losing streak while giving up a season-high eight goals on Saturday as part of a series total of 10 against. The Spartans also surrendered 97 shots on goal to the Bulldogs in the two games.

= Guagliardo leads Adrian with 17 points on the season, including 10 assists.

= Senior teammates Maggie Mitter and Buchanan also have seven goals apiece.

= Bjelland tops the Bulldogs with 12 assists.

= Mitter and O'Sullivan entered the weekend with 100 games played each under their belt. The latter is Adrian's leading career active scorer with 98 points (26G, 72A).

= The Bulldogs are on a 13-game (11-0-2) conference unbeaten streak dating back to last Jan. 26.

UP NEXT

= Adrian will take a break for fall semester final exams and the Christmas holiday before returning to action on New Year's Eve day when the Bulldogs host University of Windsor in an exhibition game here at Arrington Ice Arena.

#GoDawgs #BulldogProud