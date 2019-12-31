Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0

ADRIAN, Mich – The Adrian College women's hockey team hosted the University of Windsor Lancers in an exhibition game at the Arrington Ice Arena, winning easily 7-0. Sophie Goldberg, Denisa Jandova and Mia Glassco split time in goal as the offense totaled five different scorers during the game.

THE BASICS

Final Score: Adrian College 7, University of Windsor 0 (exhibition game; results and statistics do not count in Adrian totals per NCAA Statistical rules.)

Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.

Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 9-1-1 overall (6-0 NCHA); University of Windsor, 2-11 overall (2-10 OUA)

TOP DAWGS

Senior Kelly O'Sullivan and sophomore Jessica VonRuden, both finished the game with two goals.

Freshman forward Une Bjelland finished the contest with four total points (1 goal and 3 assists).

Junior Abbie Grias controlled the face-off circle by winning 14 of the 17 draws she faced.

Adrian scored four power play goals and added a shorthanded empty net goal to secure the victory.

THE OPPOSITION

Jaydin Spooner finished the game with 22 saves against 25 shots on goal.

Maggi DeWolf-Russ led her team in the face-off circle by winning nine of the 16 draws she faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs scored on an early power play to take a 1-0 lead after a goal from Nicole Guagliardo halfway through the first period. Bjelland grabbed her first point of the game on an assist.

Adrian struck again in the first period on a goal from VonRuden with under five minutes to play in the period. Lexi Gruden and Reaghan Pietrowski picked up assists on the goal.

Leading 2-0 in the second period, VonRuden struck again on another power play to extend the lead.

With a 3-0 lead, Bjelland found the back of the net to add to the Bulldog lead.

Adrian added three more goals in the third period scoring two power play goals from O'Sullivan and a shorthanded, empty net goal from Pietrowski.

Jandova, Goldberg, and Glassco finished with a combined 38 saves during the exhibition contest.

UP NEXT