Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0

Freshman Une Bjelland scored four points (3 assists) in a 7-0 exhibition victory over Windsor on New Year's Eve, 2019. (Action photo by Mike Dickie)
Scoring Summary

1st - 10:50 - PP - Nicole Guagliardo (Adrian)
1st - 15:52 - Jessica VonRuden (Adrian)
2nd - 05:17 - PP - Jessica VonRuden (Adrian)
2nd - 15:07 - Une Bjelland (Adrian)
3rd - 04:59 - PP - Kelly O'Sullivan (Adrian)
3rd - 17:41 - SH - EN - Reaghan Pietrowski (Adrian)
3rd - 19:37 - PP - Kelly O'Sullivan (Adrian)

Game Leaders

University of Windsor
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#26, #97) - 5
Sv: Jaydin Spooner - 22
Adrian
G: 2 Players (#15, #20) - 2
A: Une Bjelland - 3
Sh: Jessica VonRuden - 8
Sv: Sophie Goldberg - 14

Team Stats

University of Windsor
Adrian

PowerPlays

0 for 3
4 for 7

Shorthanded Goals

0
1

Penalties (min)

7 (14)
4 (8)

Shots on Goal

38
36

Face Offs Won

31
39
full stats
Posted: Dec 31, 2019

ADRIAN, Mich – The Adrian College women's hockey team hosted the University of Windsor Lancers in an exhibition game at the Arrington Ice Arena, winning easily 7-0. Sophie Goldberg, Denisa Jandova and Mia Glassco split time in goal as the offense totaled five different scorers during the game.

THE BASICS

  • Final Score: Adrian College 7, University of Windsor 0 (exhibition game; results and statistics do not count in Adrian totals per NCAA Statistical rules.)
  • Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.
  • Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 9-1-1 overall (6-0 NCHA); University of Windsor, 2-11 overall (2-10 OUA)

TOP DAWGS

  • Senior Kelly O'Sullivan and sophomore Jessica VonRuden, both finished the game with two goals.
  • Freshman forward Une Bjelland finished the contest with four total points (1 goal and 3 assists).
  • Junior Abbie Grias controlled the face-off circle by winning 14 of the 17 draws she faced.
  • Adrian scored four power play goals and added a shorthanded empty net goal to secure the victory.

THE OPPOSITION

  • Jaydin Spooner finished the game with 22 saves against 25 shots on goal.
  • Maggi DeWolf-Russ led her team in the face-off circle by winning nine of the 16 draws she faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Bulldogs scored on an early power play to take a 1-0 lead after a goal from Nicole Guagliardo halfway through the first period. Bjelland grabbed her first point of the game on an assist.
  • Adrian struck again in the first period on a goal from VonRuden with under five minutes to play in the period. Lexi Gruden and Reaghan Pietrowski picked up assists on the goal.
  • Leading 2-0 in the second period, VonRuden struck again on another power play to extend the lead.
  • With a 3-0 lead, Bjelland found the back of the net to add to the Bulldog lead.
  • Adrian added three more goals in the third period scoring two power play goals from O'Sullivan and a shorthanded, empty net goal from Pietrowski.
  • Jandova, Goldberg, and Glassco finished with a combined 38 saves during the exhibition contest.

UP NEXT

  • The Bulldogs will travel to Northfield, Vermont to participate in the East-West Hockey Classic. Adrian will face Elmira College at 5:00 PM in their first matchup of the new year.
