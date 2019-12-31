Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0

Posted: Dec 31, 2019
ADRIAN, Mich – The Adrian College women's hockey team hosted the University of Windsor Lancers in an exhibition game at the Arrington Ice Arena, winning easily 7-0. Sophie Goldberg, Denisa Jandova and Mia Glassco split time in goal as the offense totaled five different scorers during the game.
THE BASICS
- Final Score: Adrian College 7, University of Windsor 0 (exhibition game; results and statistics do not count in Adrian totals per NCAA Statistical rules.)
- Location: Weston Rink at Arrington Ice Arena; Adrian, Mich.
- Records: Adrian Bulldogs, 9-1-1 overall (6-0 NCHA); University of Windsor, 2-11 overall (2-10 OUA)
TOP DAWGS
- Senior Kelly O'Sullivan and sophomore Jessica VonRuden, both finished the game with two goals.
- Freshman forward Une Bjelland finished the contest with four total points (1 goal and 3 assists).
- Junior Abbie Grias controlled the face-off circle by winning 14 of the 17 draws she faced.
- Adrian scored four power play goals and added a shorthanded empty net goal to secure the victory.
THE OPPOSITION
- Jaydin Spooner finished the game with 22 saves against 25 shots on goal.
- Maggi DeWolf-Russ led her team in the face-off circle by winning nine of the 16 draws she faced.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Bulldogs scored on an early power play to take a 1-0 lead after a goal from Nicole Guagliardo halfway through the first period. Bjelland grabbed her first point of the game on an assist.
- Adrian struck again in the first period on a goal from VonRuden with under five minutes to play in the period. Lexi Gruden and Reaghan Pietrowski picked up assists on the goal.
- Leading 2-0 in the second period, VonRuden struck again on another power play to extend the lead.
- With a 3-0 lead, Bjelland found the back of the net to add to the Bulldog lead.
- Adrian added three more goals in the third period scoring two power play goals from O'Sullivan and a shorthanded, empty net goal from Pietrowski.
- Jandova, Goldberg, and Glassco finished with a combined 38 saves during the exhibition contest.
UP NEXT
- The Bulldogs will travel to Northfield, Vermont to participate in the East-West Hockey Classic. Adrian will face Elmira College at 5:00 PM in their first matchup of the new year.