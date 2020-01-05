Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie

Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie

Scoring Summary

1st - 08:50 - Brianna Buchanan (Adrian)
2nd - 11:02 - PP - Jacqueline White (Adrian)
3rd - 04:09 - Eliza Beaudin (Elmira)
3rd - 11:52 - Morgan Mordini (Elmira)

Game Leaders

Elmira
G: 2 Players (#6, #25) - 1
A: 2 Players (#16, #28) - 1
Sh: Eliza Beaudin - 6
Sv: Stephanie Martin - 24
Adrian
G: 2 Players (#8, #23) - 1
A: 3 Players (#15, #20, #23) - 1
Sh: Jacqueline White - 4
Sv: Denisa Jandova - 22

Team Stats

Elmira
Adrian

PowerPlays

0 for 5
1 for 3

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

4 (8)
5 (10)

Shots on Goal

24
26

Face Offs Won

18
25
full stats
Posted: Jan 05, 2020

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- The Adrian College women's hockey team traveled to Vermont to face Elmira College in their first game of the East-West Hockey Classic. The Bulldogs went into the third period with a 2-0 lead, but the Eagles were able to tie the game and force overtime. In overtime, Adrian had a chance to score on a powerplay, but came up unsuccessful which forced the game to end in a 2-2 tie.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 2, Elmira College 2

Location: Norwich University (Kreitzberg Arena)

Records: Adrian 9-2-1, Elmira 7-2-1

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs came out strong by putting five shots on goal in the first ten minutes of the game. Brianna Buchanan netted the first goal of the game, and her eigth of the season, to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Jacqueline White added the assist on the goal which resulted in her eleventh of the year. 

Adrian forced a slashing penalty and a cross-checking penalty to give themselves a 5 on 3 advantage. During the powerplay, White found the back of the net off assists from Jessica VonRuden and Kelly O'Sullivan to take a 2-0 lead. White's goal marked her sixth of the season while VonRuden grabbed her ninth assist of the year and O'Sullivan picked up her eleventh. 

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Elmira found the back of the net to chip into the Adrian lead. Later in the period, the Eagles scored again to even the score at 2-2. A late third period penalty call against the Bulldogs allowed a chance for Elmira to score on a powerplay, but the Adrian defense came up strong and killed the penalty to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the Bulldogs forced another Elmira penalty with just over 3:30 to play. Adrian was able to put up four shots during their two minute advantage, but couldn't find the netting to seal a win. 

TOP DOGS

Denisa Jandova earned the number two star of the game in goal. Jandova played all 65 minutes while facing 24 shots and tallying 22 saves.

Jacqueline White earned the number one star on the game with her assist on the first Adrian goal while also adding a goal of her own in the second period.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will face Plattsburgh St. in the East-West Classic Championship game on Monday, January 6 at 4:00 PM. Plattsburgh St. defeated the host, Norwich University, 6-3 in the opening night game.

