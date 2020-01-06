Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 Plattsburgh St. in East-West Classic Championship

Scoring Summary

1st - 06:40 - Taylor Whitney (Plattsburgh St.)
2nd - 15:40 - Abby Brush (Plattsburgh St.)
2nd - 16:20 - Madison Walker (Plattsburgh St.)
3rd - 01:47 - PP - Sierra Benjamin (Plattsburgh St.)
3rd - 05:38 - PP - Une Bjelland (Adrian)

Game Leaders

Adrian
G: Une Bjelland - 1
A: Kelly O'Sullivan - 1
Sh: Jacqueline White - 6
Sv: Denisa Jandova - 26
Plattsburgh St.
G: 4 Players (#5, #17, #24, #34) - 1
A: 2 Players (#4, #5) - 2
Sh: Nicole Unsworth - 7
Sv: Ashley Davis - 32

Team Stats

Adrian
Plattsburgh St.

PowerPlays

1 for 3
1 for 2

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

2 (4)
3 (6)

Shots on Goal

33
30

Face Offs Won

34
20
full stats
Posted: Jan 06, 2020

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – The Adrian College women's hockey team competed in the East-West Hockey Classic Championship game on Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs fell to the No. 1 Plattsburgh State Cardinals 4-1.

THE BASICS

Final: No. 6 Adrian College 1, No. 1 Plattsburgh 4

Location: Norwich University (Kreitzberg Arena)

Records: Adrian 9-2-2, Plattsburgh 12-1-0

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs started strong in the first period by putting four shots on goal within the first four minutes of the game. After three consecutive saves by Denisa Jandova, Plattsburgh netted their first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead.

The second period spent the first 15 minutes as a defensive battle which consisted of eight Adrian shots on goal, seven saves by Jandova, and two blocked shots by Bulldog defenders. With a little over four minutes to play in the period, the Cardinals scored their second goal of the game to go up 2-0. Forty seconds later, Plattsburgh scored again to extend their lead.

With twenty minutes left to play and a 3-0 lead, the Cardinals started the third period on a power play. Plattsburgh took advantage and scored their fourth goal of the game. Later in the period, Adrian got their chance on the power play and took full advantage.

Une Bjelland scored the first Bulldog goal of the game to cut into Plattsburgh's lead. Bjelland's fifth goal of the season came on an assist from Kelly O'Sullivan. Moments later, Adrian received another chance on the power play, but were unable to score on six shots taken during the advantage.

TOP DAWGS

Sophomore Jessica VonRuden dominated the faceoff circle by winning on 15 of her 19 attempts.

Sophomore Denisa Jandova faced 30 shots in goal while making 26 saves.

Senior Jacqueline White earned All-Tournament Team honors for the 10th Annual East-West Hockey Classic.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return home for a game on Saturday, January 11 as they host the Utica College Pioneers at 7:00 PM.

