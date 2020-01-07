Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award

DULUTH, Minn. – Adrian College women's hockey senior Adrian College women's hockey senior Jacqueline White was voted as the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association's (NCHA) Offensive Player of the Week. This announcement came on Tuesday after the team's trip to Northfield, Vermont, where they participated in the East-West Hockey Classic.

White led the Bulldog offense in the opening round with one goal and one assist. The game ended in a 2-2 tie, but Adrian won an overtime shootout over Elmira to advance to the championship game. In the championship, the Bulldogs faced No. 1 Plattsburgh State and were defeated 4-1. White tallied six shots in the championship and ten total for the tournament.

This award is White's second honor of the season by the NCHA. White was named the Offensive Player of the Week back in November when she scored four goals and added four assists in back-to-back contests against Marian (Wis.).

After the weekend, White is currently tied for third on the team in goals (5) and assists (10) while standing in second on the team in points (10).

