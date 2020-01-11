ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College women's hockey team defeated the Utica College Pioneers on Saturday night by a score of 5-1. Brianna Buchanan and Brooke Schembri had three point nights.
THE BASICS
Final: Adrian College 5, Utica College 1
Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)
Records: Adrian 10-2-2 (6-0 NCHA), Utica 3-8 (3-2 UCHC)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Adrian jumped on the board early with a 1-0 lead after a goal from Sydney Daversa. The goal was Daversa's third of the season which came off the assist from Reaghan Pietrowski. Ten minutes later in the first period, the Bulldogs found the back of the net off a goal from Nicole Guagliardo. Guagliardo's eighth goal of the season was assisted by Brooke Schembri and Brianna Buchanan.
Adrian extended their lead midway through the second period when Buchanan scored her ninth of the year with assists from Schembri and Jaden Rilei. Less than a minute later, the Bulldogs took advantage of a power play and extended their lead to 4-0. Une Bjelland netted her sixth of the of the year off assists from Kelly O'Sullivan and Jessica VonRuden.
Utica got on the board in the second period with a goal to cut into the Bulldog lead, and make the score 4-1. In the third period, the Bulldogs struck again to go up 5-1. Buchanan netted her tenth of the season and second of the game. Schembri picked up her third assist of the game.
TOP DAWGS
Brooke Schembri (3 assists) and Brianna Buchanan (2 goals, 1 assist) had three points each on the night.
Kelly O'Sullivan put up seven shots while adding an assist.
Goalie Mia Glassco faced 21 shots and collected 20 saves.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, January 12 where they look to sweep Utica at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
January 11, 2020 Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica
January 7, 2020 Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award
January 5, 2020 Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie
December 31, 2019 Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0
December 7, 2019 VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Bulldogs Battle to 1-1 Stalemate with #8 Panthers
November 22, 2019 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Taking Down Thunder on the Road
November 19, 2019 White and O'Sullivan Sweep NCHA Weekly Honors
November 17, 2019 O'Sullivan Breaks School Record in Weekend Sweep of Sabres
November 15, 2019 White Posts Hat Trick in Huge Conference-Opening Win
November 6, 2019 Jandova Snags First NCHA Defensive Honor of the Season
November 3, 2019 Bulldogs Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Cardinals
November 2, 2019 Adrian Takes Down Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Game 1 of Weekend Series
November 1, 2019 Bulldogs Silence Pipers in Meeting of Two National-Powerhouses
October 24, 2019 Adrian Selected to Finish First in NCHA Preseason Poll
September 25, 2019 Bulldogs Have Six Named All-American Scholar by AHCA