Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College women's hockey team defeated the Utica College Pioneers on Saturday night by a score of 5-1. Brianna Buchanan and Brooke Schembri had three point nights.



THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 5, Utica College 1

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 10-2-2 (6-0 NCHA), Utica 3-8 (3-2 UCHC)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Adrian jumped on the board early with a 1-0 lead after a goal from Sydney Daversa. The goal was Daversa's third of the season which came off the assist from Reaghan Pietrowski. Ten minutes later in the first period, the Bulldogs found the back of the net off a goal from Nicole Guagliardo. Guagliardo's eighth goal of the season was assisted by Brooke Schembri and Brianna Buchanan.



Adrian extended their lead midway through the second period when Buchanan scored her ninth of the year with assists from Schembri and Jaden Rilei. Less than a minute later, the Bulldogs took advantage of a power play and extended their lead to 4-0. Une Bjelland netted her sixth of the of the year off assists from Kelly O'Sullivan and Jessica VonRuden.



Utica got on the board in the second period with a goal to cut into the Bulldog lead, and make the score 4-1. In the third period, the Bulldogs struck again to go up 5-1. Buchanan netted her tenth of the season and second of the game. Schembri picked up her third assist of the game.



TOP DAWGS

Brooke Schembri (3 assists) and Brianna Buchanan (2 goals, 1 assist) had three points each on the night.

Kelly O'Sullivan put up seven shots while adding an assist.

Goalie Mia Glassco faced 21 shots and collected 20 saves.



UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action on Sunday, January 12 where they look to sweep Utica at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 PM.