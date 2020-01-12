Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica

Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica

Scoring Summary

1st - 04:55 - Brianna Buchanan (Adrian)
2nd - 09:17 - PP - Nicole Guagliardo (Adrian)
2nd - 11:16 - PP - Jessica VonRuden (Adrian)
2nd - 12:37 - PP - Caley Susitti (Utica)
2nd - 19:35 - Sydney Daversa (Adrian)
3rd - 01:42 - PP - Rylee Bates (Adrian)
3rd - 04:09 - PP - Nicole Guagliardo (Adrian)
3rd - 06:11 - Morgan Leib (Utica)
3rd - 19:59 - Abbie Grias (Adrian)

Game Leaders

Utica
G: 2 Players (#13, #23) - 1
A: 3 Players (#4, #18, #82) - 1
Sh: Carolyn Whitney - 4
Sv: Bria Reilly - 43
Adrian
G: Nicole Guagliardo - 2
A: 4 Players (#11, #14, #21, #47) - 2
Sh: 2 Players (#8, #40) - 6
Sv: Denisa Jandova - 14

Team Stats

Utica
Adrian

PowerPlays

1 for 6
4 for 8

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

8 (16)
6 (12)

Shots on Goal

19
50

Face Offs Won

28
36
full stats
Posted: Jan 12, 2020

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College women's hockey team defeated the Utica College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 7-2. The Bulldogs scored a total of twelve goals to sweep the Pioneers over the weekend. Adrian scored four of their seven goals on the power play during Sunday's game. 

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 7, Utica College 2

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 11-2-2, Utica 3-9-0

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs started the scoring early as Brianna Buchanan scored her eleventh goal of the season off assists from Brooke Schembri and Julia Barrett. Buchanan scored three goals during the two game series against Utica. Adrian scored again in the second period on a power play goal by Nicole Guagliardo. Shortly after, Jessica VonRuden scored a power play goal of her own to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

Utica got on the board in the second period from a power play goal to cut into the Adrian lead. With a 3-1 lead, Sydney Daversa scored her fourth goal of the season to extend the Bulldog lead. 

Adrian came out strong in the third period by adding three goals to their lead. Rylee Bates scored on a power play off assists from Jacqueline White and Guagliardo to go up 5-1. Guagliardo then scored on another power play to grab her second goal of the game. The Pioneers scored again in the third period to put the Bulldog lead at four. With time winding down, Abbie Grias put a shot on goal at the buzzer which found the back of the net to bring the final score to 7-2.

TOP DAWGS

Guagliardo had three points on the day with two goals and an assist. 

Reaghan Pietrowski, Jacqueline White, Nicole Guagliardo, Rylee Bates, and Abbie Grias were on the ice together for three of the Bulldogs four goals. 

Adrian tied their season high of four power play goals. The last game the Bulldogs had four power play goals was at Marian (Wis.) on November 15.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action with another home series as they host the College of St. Scholastica starting on Friday, January 17. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica
January 12, 2020 Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica
Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica
January 11, 2020 Buchanan Nets Two Goals in Win Over Utica
Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award
January 7, 2020 Jacqueline White Nets NCHA Offensive Player of the Week Award
Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 Plattsburgh St. in East-West Classic Championship
January 6, 2020 Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 Plattsburgh St. in East-West Classic Championship
Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie
January 5, 2020 Early Adrian Goals Not Enough as Game Results in a Tie
Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0
December 31, 2019 Women's Hockey Suffocates Windsor in Exhibition Tilt, 7-0
Julia Barrett Power Play Goal in Second Period Lifts @AdrianWHockey to Sweep of Aurora
December 8, 2019 Julia Barrett Power Play Goal in Second Period Lifts @AdrianWHockey to Sweep of Aurora
VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase
December 7, 2019 VonRuden and Buchanan Post Hat Tricks in Offensive Showcase
Jandova Named All-Tournament as #2 Bulldogs Suffer First Setback of Season
December 1, 2019 Jandova Named All-Tournament as #2 Bulldogs Suffer First Setback of Season
Nationally-Ranked Bulldogs Battle to 1-1 Stalemate with #8 Panthers
November 30, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Bulldogs Battle to 1-1 Stalemate with #8 Panthers
Nationally-Ranked Adrian Completes NCHA Sweep of Trine to Remain Undefeated
November 23, 2019 Nationally-Ranked Adrian Completes NCHA Sweep of Trine to Remain Undefeated
Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Taking Down Thunder on the Road
November 22, 2019 Bulldogs Remain Undefeated, Taking Down Thunder on the Road
White and O'Sullivan Sweep NCHA Weekly Honors
November 19, 2019 White and O'Sullivan Sweep NCHA Weekly Honors
O'Sullivan Breaks School Record in Weekend Sweep of Sabres
November 17, 2019 O'Sullivan Breaks School Record in Weekend Sweep of Sabres
White Posts Hat Trick in Huge Conference-Opening Win
November 15, 2019 White Posts Hat Trick in Huge Conference-Opening Win
Jandova Snags First NCHA Defensive Honor of the Season
November 6, 2019 Jandova Snags First NCHA Defensive Honor of the Season
Bulldogs Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Cardinals
November 3, 2019 Bulldogs Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Cardinals
Adrian Takes Down Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Game 1 of Weekend Series
November 2, 2019 Adrian Takes Down Saint Mary's (Minn.) in Game 1 of Weekend Series
Bulldogs Silence Pipers in Meeting of Two National-Powerhouses
November 1, 2019 Bulldogs Silence Pipers in Meeting of Two National-Powerhouses
Adrian Selected to Finish First in NCHA Preseason Poll
October 24, 2019 Adrian Selected to Finish First in NCHA Preseason Poll
Bulldogs Have Six Named All-American Scholar by AHCA
September 25, 2019 Bulldogs Have Six Named All-American Scholar by AHCA
NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Announces Details for 2019-20 Season
July 24, 2019 NCAA Women's Ice Hockey Announces Details for 2019-20 Season