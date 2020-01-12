Four Power Play Goals Help Bulldogs Sweep Utica

ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Adrian College women's hockey team defeated the Utica College Pioneers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 7-2. The Bulldogs scored a total of twelve goals to sweep the Pioneers over the weekend. Adrian scored four of their seven goals on the power play during Sunday's game.

THE BASICS

Final: Adrian College 7, Utica College 2

Location: Adrian, Mich. (Arrington Ice Arena)

Records: Adrian 11-2-2, Utica 3-9-0

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bulldogs started the scoring early as Brianna Buchanan scored her eleventh goal of the season off assists from Brooke Schembri and Julia Barrett. Buchanan scored three goals during the two game series against Utica. Adrian scored again in the second period on a power play goal by Nicole Guagliardo. Shortly after, Jessica VonRuden scored a power play goal of her own to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

Utica got on the board in the second period from a power play goal to cut into the Adrian lead. With a 3-1 lead, Sydney Daversa scored her fourth goal of the season to extend the Bulldog lead.

Adrian came out strong in the third period by adding three goals to their lead. Rylee Bates scored on a power play off assists from Jacqueline White and Guagliardo to go up 5-1. Guagliardo then scored on another power play to grab her second goal of the game. The Pioneers scored again in the third period to put the Bulldog lead at four. With time winding down, Abbie Grias put a shot on goal at the buzzer which found the back of the net to bring the final score to 7-2.

TOP DAWGS

Guagliardo had three points on the day with two goals and an assist.

Reaghan Pietrowski, Jacqueline White, Nicole Guagliardo, Rylee Bates, and Abbie Grias were on the ice together for three of the Bulldogs four goals.

Adrian tied their season high of four power play goals. The last game the Bulldogs had four power play goals was at Marian (Wis.) on November 15.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs return to action with another home series as they host the College of St. Scholastica starting on Friday, January 17. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM.